Exclusive documents obtained reveal DEA Attorney Aarathi Haig, the key DEA attorney in MMJ's cannabis research constitutional Administrative Law Judge case, is ineligible for a Certificate of Good Standing in the N.J. Bar due to compliance failures.

New Jersey Bar records obtained by MMJ International Holdings reveal that Aarathi D. Haig, a DEA attorney central to the agency's controversial handling of MMJ Biopharma Cultivation's Bulk Manufactures cannabis research application, is not in good standing with the New Jersey Bar. A February 2023 letter from the New Jersey Board of Bar Examiners states Aarathi Haig is ineligible for a Certificate of Good Standing due to:

Failure to pay mandatory annual fees to the Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection, designed to compensate victims of attorney misconduct. Non-compliance with Continuing Legal Education (CLE) requirements, mandatory for maintaining legal competency. Lapsed status with New Jersey's IOLTA program, which safeguards client trust accounts.

Haig, admitted to the New Jersey Bar in 2006, currently represents the DEA in federal litigation against MMJ Biopharma Cultivation. Her lack of good standing raises questions about the DEA's ethical oversight and due diligence in assigning attorneys to high-stakes cases.

Connecting the Dots: DEA's Legal Team Under Fire

The revelation comes as MMJ Biopharma's Cultivationsfederal lawsuit against the DEA alleges systemic corruption and unconstitutional delays in processing its application to grow research cannabis. Internal DEA emails previously exposed Aarathi D. Haig's failure to collaborate with MMJ's legal team on court filings, violating the procedural rules and the Supreme Court recent rulings on the DEA Administrative Law Judge hearing process.

Legal ethics experts note that while DEA attorney Aarathi D. Haig's New Jersey standing does not directly impact her federal practice, it severally undermines credibility in a case where the DEA faces accusations of procedural abuse. "This is a red flag," said Duane Boise CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "When an attorney tasked with enforcing compliance can't meet their own professional obligations, it erodes public trust."

Broader Implications for DEA's Cannabis Crackdown

Aarathi D.Haig's compliance failures amplify concerns about the DEA's Diversion Control Division, already possibly under DOJ Inspector General scrutiny for alleged misconduct by officials Thomas Prevoznik and Matthew Strait. Critics argue the agency's culture of non-transparency extends to its legal operations:

Fee Misuse : The DEA's Diversion Control Program, funded by registrant fees, is accused of prioritizing enforcement over research approvals .

Constitutional Violations: MMJ's lawsuit challenges the DEA's ALJ system as unconstitutional, a claim the agency conceded in part.

Public Calls for DEA Accountability Intensify

Advocates are demanding:

Immediate audit of DEA attorneys' state bar compliance.

Congressional hearings on the DEA's legal and ethical practices.

Suspension of Haig's role in MMJ's case pending resolution of her continuing education compliance status.

"This isn't just about paperwork-it's about a pattern of disregard for the law," said Duane Boise. "The DEA can't demand compliance from others while ignoring its own obligations."

What's Next?

The New Jersey Bar's findings add fuel to MMJ's federal lawsuit and the potential Investigator General's investigation. With cannabis rescheduling hearings delayed until late 2025, the DEA faces mounting pressure to reform its practices or risk losing jurisdiction over cannabis research entirely.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

