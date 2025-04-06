Mohamed Al Kayed Returns to Sevens Holding as COO and Board Member

MANAMA, Bahrain, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohamed Al Kayed, a pioneer in Bahrain's hospitality sector, has announced his return to Sevens Holding?as?Chief Operating Officer and Board Member following a successful tenure as Deputy CEO at?Gulf Hotels Group.

Renowned for his substantial contributions to the industry, Al Kayed continues to shape Bahrain's tourism landscape at Sevens Holding, under the leadership of HE Shaikh Khalifa bin Rashid Al Khalifa, the company's Chairman and CEO.

During his time at Gulf Hotel Group, he facilitated major hotel franchise agreements?with?Marriott International?and?Accor, and a strategic partnership with?Solutions Leisure Group, alongside the launch of several successful F&B outlets.

In addition to making history as the?first Bahraini recipient of Business Elite's 40 Under 40 award, Al Kayed has played a?pivotal role?in bringing world-class F&B brands to Bahrain, transforming the local dining scene. Recognising a growing consumer demand for?immersive dining experiences, he has championed concepts that go beyond exceptional cuisine, focusing on?atmosphere, personalisation, and storytelling.

His efforts have also helped position Bahrain as a?culinary hub, appealing to both locals and international visitors. The rising interest in?global flavours and authentic local cuisine?has created a dynamic and diverse dining landscape, enriching the country's hospitality sector.

Al Kayed holds a Bachelor's degree in Managerial Accounting?from?NYIT, has completed a?Hospitality Leadership program?at?Cornell University, and holds a?PMI-PBA certification in Business Analysis?from the?Project Management Institute.

Founded in?April 2011,?Sevens Holding?is dedicated to serving various segments of Bahrain's private sector, driving?innovation, creativity, and efficiency. Its hospitality division aims to be a key contributor to Bahrain's tourism industry, with a strong commitment to?service excellence and quality.

The company operates a diverse portfolio of renowned brands, including?Royal Saray Resort, Scalini, Opa, Bushido by Buddha Bar, Stage, and Black Tap. Additionally, it has recently launched?Royal Saray Royal Mansions, The Royal Spa, Al Massarah Pool Club, and Mood Rooftop Franchise.

