Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2025) - Gold IRA Companies Bulletin, an online resource devoted to news and op-eds on precious metals, has announced the launch of its complementary podcast, aiming to reach a broader demographic. As of this writing, twenty-seven episodes hosted by creator Doug Young have been released.





More information is available at https://rss.com/podcasts/gold-ira-companies-bulletin.

The fast rise of podcasts as a popular form of entertainment and information prompted Mr. Young to follow suit with his publication's own. Data supports this observation, with Backlinko's latest survey finding that 55% of the U.S. population over 12 years old reported listening to at least one podcast per month.

"Delivery and accessibility are important to modern consumers, and podcasts deliver both," he said. "At Gold IRA Companies Bulletin, our goal is to deliver need-to-know information, and with our podcast, it can finally be delivered in a form that is enjoyable, especially to new investors entering the world of precious metals for the first time."

Mr. Young further stated that a more accessible medium for precious metals information is timely, given the influx of newcomers seeking a safe haven from the long-term economic downturn.

In the first quarter of 2025, gold reached its all-time high of $3,150 per ounce following several pronouncements by the U.S. government.

"But excitement must be tempered with caution, as there are individuals out there looking to take advantage of eager but absolute neophytes," Mr. Young explained. "This is why, in our podcast, we also cover companies of good repute."

Additional information is available at https://goldiracompaniescompared.com/podcast.

Gold IRA Companies Bulletin has been providing readers with up-to-date information on gold, silver, and precious metals in general, as well as gold IRAs and gold IRA companies, since it commenced operations in 2014. Acting as a watchdog on behalf of retail investors, the publication has maintained a repository of evaluations of over 80 gold companies, independently reviewed by Mr. Young.

The publisher and now podcaster, Mr. Young, is a 20-year veteran in financial investing, commodity trading, and precious metals. He has made it his personal mission to inform fellow investors on the growth prospects and risks of certain assets through his writing.

For more information on precious metals, individuals are encouraged to visit Mr. Young's website at https://goldiracompaniescompared.com.

