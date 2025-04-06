Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Leads the Dialogue on Spain's Path to a Sustainable Energy Future

Sungrow's exclusive conference in Madrid brought together industry leaders to highlight how technology, dedicated professionals and collaboration between all stakeholders can support Spain to further accelerate towards a sustainable future.

MADRID, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, Sungrow successfully hosted an exclusive conference in Madrid on April 2, bringing together industry experts and business leaders to discuss the opportunities for Spain to achieve its ambitious climate and energy targets. The event provided a vital platform to explore the country's renewable energy opportunities, emphasizing the crucial role of the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector and the growing importance of hybrid solutions combining photovoltaic (PV) systems with Energy Storage Systems (ESS). At the same time, as mobility enters a new era with the electrification of vehicles, EV Charging become an increasingly critical topic on the road towards a sustainable future.

Spain's Renewable Energy Vision and the Role of C&I Projects

Spain has set an ambitious target of reaching 81% renewable electricity generation by 2030, as outlined in its National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC)1. With solar energy playing a pivotal role in this transition, the integration of battery storage is becoming increasingly essential to ensure grid stability, maximize self-consumption, and enhance energy independence.

During the conference, experts highlighted the potential of the C&I sector to accelerate the deployment of clean energy solutions. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the economic and environmental advantages of integrating solar power with storage, reducing dependency on fossil fuels and fluctuating energy prices. Sungrow reaffirmed its commitment to supporting this sector with cutting-edge technology, providing tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, reliability, and long-term savings. As its latest ESS for C&I projects, the PowerStack 200CS, clearly showcases, energy storage can lead to significant ecological and financial benefits, as long as cutting-edge technology, high efficiency, and undisputed safety are combined with a strong team of experts supporting all the phases of such a complex operation, from the design phase and delivery phase, up to the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the project.

Hybrid Solutions: The Key to a Resilient Energy Future

A major theme of the conference was the critical role of hybrid systems in achieving Spain's energy transition. Combining PV with ESS allows businesses and energy producers to store excess solar energy, ensuring uninterrupted supply and mitigating grid congestion challenges. This approach not only optimizes energy usage but also supports Spain's goal of a more decentralized and resilient energy network. Sungrow showcased its comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to empower businesses and energy developers to implement hybrid energy projects seamlessly and great flexibility. These include PV inverters like the SG350HX-20 string inverter, the SHT range of hybrid inverters and a range of storage solutions, characterised also for the ease of expandability. At the same time, as part of a fully sustainable ecosystem, Sungrow offers a complete range of AC and DC, EV Chargers, for private, semi-public and public use, as the latest IDC480E, an ultra-fast charger capable of charging up to 8 vehicles at once, making it an ideal solution for fleet operators.

A Commitment to Innovation, Public Dialogue and Sustainability

Sungrow's conference in Madrid reinforced the company's proactive role in shaping the future of renewable energy in Spain. By fostering discussions between industry stakeholders and providing world-class solutions, Sungrow continues to drive the adoption of clean energy technologies that align with the nation's sustainability goals. The panel discussion "The Next Step of Renewables" emphasized this focus on public dialogue as a means to fully utilize the opportunities of a sustainable future.

"As Spain advances toward its renewable energy objectives, collaboration and innovation will be key drivers of success," said Mr. Javier Blanco, Country Manager at Sungrow Iberica. "At Sungrow, we are proud to contribute to this transition by equipping businesses with state-of-the-art PV and storage solutions and the utmost levels of service and support that pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future."

With Spain's renewable energy landscape evolving rapidly, Sungrow remains committed to empowering businesses and energy producers with the tools they need to thrive in the green transition. Sungrow has established a strong team of more than 100 experts in Spain and Portugal. Moreover, with two offices, in Pamplona and Madrid and the impressive new Technological Center for Training and Innovation in Pamplona that covers a total area of 10,000 square meters, designed to serve as a hub for training, innovation, and service excellence, Sungrow confirms its commitment on supporting the energy transition in Spain and South Europe. The company will continue to invest in advanced technologies, local partnerships, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to accelerate Spain's clean energy revolution.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

