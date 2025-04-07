HONG KONG, Apr 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The 2nd Smart Lighting Expo and 16th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today and will continue until 9 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.- The twin fairs reveal brand new product trends including greenovation, customisation, connectivity & creativity, health & wellness and smart technology- Both the Asian Lighting Forum (6 April) and Smart Lighting Solution Forum (7 April) will be held during the fair period to explore the latest trends and developments in the lighting industryThe 2nd Smart Lighting Expo and 16th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today and will continue until 9 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year, the theme for both fairs is Go Smart, Live Green, presenting innovative and eco-friendly lighting solutions to enhance smart living and promote sustainability.Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "As one of the events of Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BIT Week), Smart Lighting Expo returns this year and showcases a range of products and solutions, including smart lighting technologies, human-centric designs, sustainable lighting and much more. The Spring Lighting Fair continues to serve as a one-stop trading platform for diverse lighting products. The two fairs bring together some 1,000 exhibitors, creating an exceptional business and trade event for lighting fixtures, products and solutions."According to Statista, the size of the global smart lighting market is expected to surge from US$8.1 billion in 2020 to US$44 billion in 2030. Smart lighting is programmed to allow users to adjust brightness, colour and colour temperature according to their needs. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that LED technology will significantly reduce global electricity use by 2026, cutting carbon emissions by billions of dollars annually, and the widespread use of solar lighting solutions in urban infrastructure projects further demonstrates the industry's commitment to renewable energy.Two lighting fairs reveal new product trendsIn the face of changing market demands, apart from focusing on the functionality, the lighting industry continues to innovate this year with new trends such as sustainability, personalisation and creativity, healthy lighting and artificial intelligence (AI) technology being incorporated into lighting products.- Greenovation - Sustainable and innovative lighting productsIn response to the growing demand for sustainable solutions, the lighting sector has embraced "greenovation" - a forward-thinking approach that merges eco-friendly practices with cutting-edge technology and is becoming a new driver of growth. The principles of the circular economy are reshaping how lighting products are created, as seen from an increased use of recyclable and biodegradable components in fixtures, reducing environmental footprints.The Greenovation zone made its debut at the Spring Lighting Fair, with 15 exhibitors bringing a wide range of green lighting and smart home products. This included the LED mirror produced by Essence Sanitary Ware (Booth: 3E-C01) which combines advanced light control technology to provide intelligent lighting solutions in an adjustable brightness design and anti-fog technology. This is equipped with a magnifying mirror, Bluetooth speakers, a digital clock, WiFi weather updates, USB ports, a wireless charging shaving socket, and a smart panel, enhancing comfort and convenience. This innovative product is currently used in hotel and residential sectors and has been selected by multinational hotel groups.- Lighting fixtures with AI technology to create a smart homeThe introduction of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions into lighting products has become an important part of enhancing the living environment and creating a high quality of life. The Smart Lighting Expo provides a comprehensive platform to showcase a wide range of smart products and lighting solutions. One such example is Kinglumi Co., Ltd. (Booth: 1B-A10), a national high-tech enterprise, which integrates AI, IoT and data analytics into its Caimeta AIoT product. This product is highly adaptable to the environment, outputs professional light colours, and provides end-to-end intelligent lighting solutions for industries such as retail, office buildings, hotels, residential buildings, schools, and restaurants.- Customised lighting to meet specific needsGone are the days of a one-size-fits-all approach to lighting, as the demand for personalised and adaptable lighting solutions has soared. This transformation is reshaping the industry and creating new opportunities for businesses to cater to individual preferences. Products can be tailored to meet the specific needs of customers and venues.Shenzhen Snoowel Technology Co., LTD (Booth: 1B-C19), a high-tech enterprise in Shenzhen, has brought customisable LED plant grow lights to the fairs which can be tailored to meet customers' colour and shape preferences. The lights promote photosynthesis through the intertwined emission of blue and red light. They also provide targeted and general lighting, with adjustable colour temperature and full-spectrum white LED that enhances the natural colouring of the plants. Another notable product is XRibbon, an ultra-thin LED light strip from Huitron Limited (Booth: 1E-C24). Crafted from a flexible material and offering customisable light colours, it is ideal for indoor and outdoor decorative applications. This product has received the Red Dot Design Award.- Stylish lighting with creative design elementsThe industry is incorporating innovative design ideas and stylish elements into its lighting products. Lighting is no longer just about visibility - it's a medium for creativity experience, and interconnected lifestyles. For example, lighting that can be controlled by voice can be connected to music devices at home to provide an immersive experience for users. Hong Kong SNC Lighting Co Ltd (Booth: 1E-C02) is introducing a new and innovative LED work light, the Multifunctional Move Work Light, which can be flexibly rotated to five angles, from 0 to 120. The design offers streamlined, high-efficiency heat dissipation through holes in the light body, and each light can be adjusted for brightness, enhancing the users experience. The versatile work light is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, such as architectural lighting, scene lighting, commercial lighting, and advertising lighting. The LED lamp has won the iF design award for design innovation.- Human-centric healthy lightingThe industry focuses not only on the design of lighting fixtures but also on the health of users, including intelligent healthy lighting products that can enhance the quality of users' sleep through human-centric lighting. Some exhibitors have made special efforts to create a healthy lighting environment. For example, Korea's Prism (Booth: 3C-D09) brought the LED Desk Lamp to the Spring Lighting Fair, which is equipped with intelligent sensors for easy adjustment of light intensity. This can be attached to a monitor, making it suitable for long-term use, reducing eye fatigue.Gathering the most advanced lighting and solutionsThe Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association returns to the Smart Lighting Expo and hosts the Smart Ecosystem and IoT Supply Chain Area, featuring Bweetech, Creatrol Intelligence, LEDiFUTURE, Shuncom AIoT, TYF and many more. In addition, there are group pavilions from Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area - including a new Shenzhen Pavilion and the SZSA Smart Lighting Pavilion brought by Shenzhen Semiconductor Association, and the returning Zhongshan Pavilion, featuring some "New Technology Little Giant" enterprises that focus on niche and high-end market demands. Notable companies include Shenzhen Snoowel Technology Co., Ltd. (Booth: 1B-C19), which has patented LED lightbox edge light sources, and Shenzhen Xuyu Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (Booth: 1B-A20), specialising in full-spectrum LED chips.Two forums to analyse hot topics in the marketIn addition to product demonstrations, the two fairs organise several industry seminars, networking receptions, product promotions and launches to keep participants abreast of the latest industry trends in sustainable lighting, healthy lighting and smart lighting, as well as provide opportunities for networking and expanding connections.The two key events are:- Asian Lighting Forum (6 April)The forum aims to facilitate the lighting industry's adaptation to the latest market standards and showcase ESG developments through case studies. Matthew Norman, Creative Director at Baseline Lighting Design Studio, will present case studies from Asia and Europe on how the market is adapting to new EU regulations. Lucy Bubb, Managing Director of William Sugg & Co, a UK-based company specialising in the restoration of heritage lighting, will also share case studies on the revitalisation of heritage sites using sustainable lighting solutions, such as Duddell Street, Central, and the UK's Parliament House, Buckingham Palace, and Westminster Abbey.- Smart Lighting Solution Forum (7 April)Co-organised with Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association (SILA) again, industry experts will explore the advancement of human-centric lighting technology and the customised application of intelligent lighting in different scenarios. Industry leaders such as Dr. Feng Huang, Chair of Zhaga CTF and DALI CFG at Zhaga Consortium & DALI Alliance, Zoe, Yi Xia, Director of the International WELL Building Institute (China), which leads the development of healthy buildings around the world, and Lingtao Kong, Head of R&D Department of Xiaomi IoT Platform, will share their views on the relationship between lighting and physical and mental health, and discuss the future of human-centric lighting.Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BIT Week) packed with innovation eventsDriven by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the HKTDC, the Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BIT Week) in April 2025 brings together a series of tech-related exhibitions, conferences, seminars, roundtables and networking events in Hong Kong, setting the perfect scene for industry exchanges and cross-disciplinary collaborations. Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BIT Week) packed with innovation eventsDriven by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the HKTDC, the Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BIT Week) in April 2025 brings together a series of tech-related exhibitions, conferences, seminars, roundtables and networking events in Hong Kong, setting the perfect scene for industry exchanges and cross-disciplinary collaborations. A series of exciting events during the week, including the Smart Lighting Expo, InnoEX, Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition), Hong Kong Web3 Festival and the Hong Kong World Youth Science Conference, are must-attend technology events for the industry. 