Saramonic K9 Unveiled - Digital UHF Audio System With User Experience Friendlier for Filmmakers

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic launches Saramonic K9, its first dual-channel digital UHF wireless audio system for filmmakers during NAB Show 2025. This new system features what a professional looks for in a reliable audio system: ultra-wide 550-960 MHz digital UHF, 130 dB high dynamic range, 32-bit float onboard recording*, and timecode, giving filmmakers a friendlier user experience.
Cinema-Grade Precision And Reliability Redefined
Strong anti-interference performance, high-fidelity audio recordings, and safety backup constitute a reliable audio system. Designed with that in mind, Saramonic K9 is a digital UHF system that converts audio signals into a digital format before transmission, making it less prone to interference than analog. In addition, the ultra-wide UHF spectrum (550-960 MHz) it operates in offers more channels to auto-scan and locks onto optimal channels within 0.3 seconds, even in densely crowded RF environments.
The Saramonic K9 delivers cinematic clarity through its 130dB input - 120dB output dynamic range , capturing whispers to explosions without distortion. Engineered with industry-standard 32-bit float recording, Saramonic K9 preserves 192kHz/32bit fidelity across its full dynamic spectrum. Editors gain post-production superpowers: rescuing clipped dialogue, amplifying subtle ambiance, or isolating frequencies - all while maintaining phase accuracy.
Cinema-Ready Innovation for All Productions
- 32-Bit Float Onboard Recording with 32GB storage safeguards pristine audio for post-production freedom, capturing whispers to explosions without clipping.
- Timecode Sync ensures frame-perfect alignment across multi-camera shoots, slashing editing time.
- Saramonic System controls up to 48 devices remotely, offering more flexibility when transmitters are hard to access.
- Industry's Smallest IP67 Lavalier Mic (Ø3mm) withstands dust, sweat, and rain while remaining virtually invisible on talent.
- Dual-Screen Monitoring displays real-time transmitter status and RF health at a glance.
Availability
Saramonic K9 is available through Saramonic Online Store and worldwide dealers with a recommended retail price at EUR 999 (global version) and USD 999.99 (US version). Order now: saramonic.com/product/saramonic-k9-uhf-microphone
About Saramonic
Saramonic is a leading audio brand dedicated to empowering creators to sound remarkable. Founded in 2012, the company has built a strong foundation for innovation, which is supported by an R&D team of over 100 members, 400+ patents, and 5 acoustic labs. Today, Saramonic continues to drive innovation for its growing community of 40 million users.
