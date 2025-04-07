HONG KONG, Apr 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On the evening of March 21, Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. (Stock Codes: 601963.SH, 01963.HK, hereinafter referred to as "BCQ" or "the Bank") released its 2024 Annual Report. During the reporting period, BCQ recorded operating income of RMB13.679 billion, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 3.54%, and net profit of RMB5.521 billion, up 5.59% YoY. Net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB5.117 billion, marking a YoY growth of 3.80%. Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at RMB1.38.To enhance shareholder returns, the Bank proposed a final dividend of RMB2.48 per 10 shares (tax inclusive) for 2024. Dividend payments continued to demonstrate greater stability, sustainability, and predictability. The cash dividend payout ratio reached 30.01% in 2024, maintaining a five-year streak above 30% since the Bank's A-share listing.Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders Exceeds RMB5 Billion, Asset Quality Continues to ImproveAgainst a backdrop of global economic complexity, China's economy demonstrated resilience and vitality through steady progress in 2024. As a key regional financial institution, BCQ remained committed to advancing the "Five Key Areas in Financial Sector"-technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance. By adhering to strategic directives, the Bank deepened its regional footprint, optimized its service offerings, expanded asset deployment, and reinforced liability management, steadily progressing toward high-quality development.By the end of 2024, BCQ's total loans reached RMB440.616 billion, a 12.13% increase YoY, while total deposits rose 14.30% YoY to RMB474.117 billion.In terms of profitability, the Bank achieved operating income of RMB13.679 billion (+3.54% YoY) and net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB5.117 billion (+3.80% YoY), both hitting record highs since its 2021 listing.Within the framework of high-quality development, BCQ refined capital management and executed external capital replenishment initiatives, driving steady improvements across capital adequacy ratios. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's Core Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 9.88%, Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio at 11.20%, and Total Capital Adequacy Ratio at 14.46%, representing increases of 0.10, 0.04, and 1.09 percentage points, respectively, from the prior year. These metrics not only meet regulatory requirements but also bolster risk resilience and provide a solid capital foundation for business expansion.The Bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declined to 1.25% by the end of 2024, the lowest level in five years. The special-mention loan ratio dropped to 2.64%, down 0.72 percentage points YoY, while the overdue loan ratio fell to 1.73%, a 0.22 percentage point reduction YoY. Additionally, the loan loss provision coverage ratio rose for the second consecutive year to 245.08%, up 10.90 percentage points, reinforcing financial security.Proactively Aligns with National Strategies, Multi-Tiered Services Empower the Chengdu-Chongqing Twin-City Economic CircleAs the first city commercial bank in Western China to achieve dual "A/H" listings, BCQ leverages its robust capabilities to serve markets across one municipality (Chongqing) and three provinces (Sichuan, Guizhou, Shaanxi). In 2024, the Bank seized strategic opportunities including the Chengdu-Chongqing Twin-City Economic Circle, New Western Land-Sea Corridor, and Rural Revitalization, cementing its differentiated competitive edge.During the reporting period, BCQ extended RMB40 billion in incremental credit to the Chengdu-Chongqing Twin-City Economic Circle, supported the New Western Land-Sea Corridor with RMB20 billion in additional business volume. The Bank's issuance and outstanding balance of foreign currency bonds ranked among the top regional legal person banks in Western China.By adhering to a differentiated development strategy, BCQ leveraged its status as a legal-person bank and its strengths in inclusive finance, green finance, and other specialized sectors, to promote the "Five Key Areas in Financial Sector". In 2024, the Bank's outstanding loans in technology, green projects, inclusive finance, and medium-to-long-term manufacturing grew by 32%, 40%, 22%, and 25%, respectively, injecting momentum into regional economic growth.In manufacturing finance, since 2024, the Bank has supported over 250 major projects through product innovation, channel expansion, and service optimization, including the Chengdu-Chongqing High-Speed Railway and Metro Line 15, with credit volume surging over 150% YoY. BCQ also provided RMB150 billion in credit to industries and infrastructure within the Chengdu-Chongqing Twin-City Economic Circle.For inclusive finance, the Bank refined its product ecosystem to empower small and micro businesses, individual businesses, and agricultural business entities. Under the "dual growth" framework, its outstanding inclusive micro and small loans reached RMB61.068 billion, up RMB10.822 billion YoY, while agriculture-related loans rose to RMB44.782 billion, up 15.40% YoY or RMB5.975 billion from 2023.As 2025 marks the conclusion of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, BCQ pledges to strengthen strategic leadership, seize policy opportunities, accelerate transformation, and advance toward a "trillion-yuan" scale through reform, innovation, and relentless effort. The Bank aims to deliver superior financial services, enhance shareholder value, and contribute more meaningfully to regional economic and social development.