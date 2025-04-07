World Health Day: ATS Medical and Telemedicine Expand the Reach of Care

Advancements in technology are revolutionizing diagnostic solutions by delivering advanced healthcare tools into our homes and expanding access to treatment across the globe

"As we note the importance of improving public health for World Health Day on April 7 , it is worth recognizing telehealth's innovations in extending the delivery of quality health care," says Dr. Majd Karazoun, General Manager of ATS Medical . Her firm is a leader in driving these innovations, she explains.

"ATS Medical is revolutionizing remote care with portable medical monitors and telehealth platforms, ensuring high-quality healthcare reaches even the most isolated communities," according to Dr. Majd. Telehealth solutions allow sophisticated medical measurements from a person's home, enabling patients to receive the best care from doctors anywhere. These platforms virtually connect patients with health professionals and enable 24-hour medical monitoring.

A recent study showed "significant improvements in patient health outcomes and cost savings were reported with telehealth interventions." Such advantages have made telehealth an important area for development within the medical equipment sector.

"Key growth areas include telehealth devices and wearable health monitors," Dr. Majd says. "Demand is also rising for home-care equipment as patients seek more convenient solutions."

ATS Medical has used its expertise and robust supply chains in the medical equipment business to develop its world-class telehealth solution, providing patients with state-of-the-art equipment connected to a network of top health professionals.

ATS Medical's solution unites all of the essential elements of equipment and carers to enable full, in-home solutions, including:

Medical examinations performed at the patient's location.

Rapid, in-home diagnosis of critical symptoms.

Continuous consultation support from medical professionals.

Constant online monitoring of vital signs.

Improved in-home consultation enabling better preparation for patient needs during transportation.

Specialists in delivery

ATS Medical's delivery of care in the home is enhanced by the firm's particularly robust ability to deliver supplies worldwide.

The firm was created in response to the urgent need for medical supplies posed by the COVID pandemic. ATS Medical was built upon the supply chain expertise of its parent ATS Group, which supplies and maintains sophisticated aviation equipment worldwide.

Along with the best quality medical equipment, disposables and other health-care essentials, ATS Medical's resilient supply chain is an essential piece of their offering.

"Hospitals can't afford delays-lives depend on timely deliveries," Dr. Majd explains. "ATS Medical ensures strong supplier partnerships and backup stocks so critical equipment is always available, especially in emergencies."

"As a regional leader, ATS Medical ensures fast access to top-quality equipment, boosting healthcare quality and pandemic readiness. As reliable supplier, we offer better treatment and faster response to health crises."

Improved access to health care means improved public health, on World Health Day and every day.

About ATS Medical

ATS Medical is dedicated to safeguarding health and enhancing patient care with advanced medical equipment, innovative solutions, and unparalleled reliability. Established in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, ATS Medical leveraged ATS Group's global network and sourcing expertise to become a trusted provider of high-quality medical supplies and equipment for hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers worldwide. For more information, visit medical.atsaviation.com .

