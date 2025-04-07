Azelis, the reference innovation service provider in the speciality chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% of the shares of Solchem Nature S.L. ('Solchem'), reinforcing its presence in the Spanish nutraceuticals market.

Customers in Europe will have access to a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainable nutraceutical solutions, leveraging the combined expertise of Azelis and Solchem's experienced teams.

Principals will see a broader distribution of their products, thanks to Solchem's greater reach of over 250 customers in the nutraceutical market.

The acquisition aligns with Azelis's strategy as it focusses on a targeted business that supports growing its market share in Spain, adding expertise to its EMEA-wide nutraceutical platform.

Based in Barcelona, Solchem was founded in 1994 to distribute raw materials for the dietary sector. The company later expanded its portfolio to include a wide range of premium ingredients and formulations for the nutraceutical market.

With a team of 14 staff members, Solchem brings an extensive nutraceutical portfolio to the Iberian market. Backed by long-standing relationships with well-known principals in the industry, it is a valuable contribution to Azelis's lateral value chain. The acquisition presents principals with new opportunities for growth and customers with a wider range of products to innovate with.

Jose Manuel González, General Manager at Solchem Nature, comments:

"Joining forces with Azelis is not only an exciting growth opportunity for Solchem, but also a natural fit. We share a strong innovation-driven culture, rooted in a commitment to excellence towards our principals and customers. We look forward to continuing our journey with Azelis to deliver the best solutions to our partners in the nutraceutical market."

Javier Pérez, Managing Director at Azelis Iberia, adds:

"We are excited to welcome Solchem to the Azelis team. Our combined capabilities significantly strengthen Azelis's position in the highly attractive nutraceutical market. With common values and the same entrepreneurial and collaborative spirit, I'm convinced we will successfully continue to unlock the nutraceutical market's untapped potential together."

