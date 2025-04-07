Atos International: Atos brings forward its first quarter 2025 revenue release to April 17, 2025 to synchronize with its liquidity reporting

Press Release

Atos brings forward its first quarter 2025 revenue release to April 17, 2025 to synchronize with its liquidity reporting

Paris, France - April 7, 2025 - Atos SE announces that it brings forward its Q1 2025 revenue publication date to April 17, 2025 in order to synchronize it with the issuance of its liquidity report required as part of its recurring reporting obligations towards its creditors.

Initially planned on April 25, 2025, the first quarter revenue press release will be issued on April 17, 2025 at 07:30 am (CET - Paris) and will include the Group's estimated liquidity position as of March 31st, 2025.

The Group does not plan to hold a conference call on that day and will not provide indications on its 2025 financial objectives, as it will present an update of its strategy and organization during a Capital Markets Day that will be held in Bezons and webcast live on May 14, 2025.

Forthcoming events

April 17, 2025 (Before Market Opening)





First quarter 2025 revenue May 14, 2025 Capital Markets Day





June 13, 2025 Annual General Meeting August 1st, 2025 (Before Market Opening) First semester 2025 results

