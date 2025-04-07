Future B2B: Leading Business Tech Publication ITPro Announcing New Website

The new website features improved functionality, simpler navigation and a greatly-enhanced user experience. Visitors can enjoy ITPro's trademark mix of exclusive product reviews, expert analysis and industry news now more easily than ever.

The team at FutureB2B is delighted to announce that ITPro, the leading online publication for IT decision makers, has launched a new website.

ITPro

logo

The portal has been built using the Future-owned Vanilla platform that other tech brands within the group's portfolio, such as TechRadar and Tech & Learning, have successfully deployed, thanks to the amazing work done by Future's development team.

The new website features improved functionality, simpler navigation and a greatly-enhanced user experience. Visitors can enjoy ITPro's trademark mix of exclusive product reviews, expert analysis and industry news now more easily than ever.

Bespoke brand hubs showcase specialized content including latest whitepapers, sponsored articles and podcast episodes, allowing busy professionals to save time by accessing a wealth of content all in one place.

"We are so excited to be launching the all-new ITPro website, delivering an even greater user experience and really showcasing the fantastic content our experts are creating and curating on a daily basis. With a refined color scheme and a balanced mix of images versus text, we think this latest iteration of ITPro makes it even easier for information-rich, time-poor ITDMS to find the information that matters to them most quickly and easily," said Maggie Holland, Global Content Director, B2B IT.

"The new site also gives us a better stage from which to showcase the fantastic work we are doing with commercial partners, joining the dots between the challenges ITDMs face and the solutions industry partners can provide."

Take a look, share with colleagues, and let us know your thoughts! https://www.itpro.com/

The new website joins a roster of premium solutions ideally suited to businesses looking to connect with highly-specialized audiences in IT spheres. ITPro provides in-house expertise in content production, audience development, client services and design to develop content that resonates with IT leaders in the industries and regions that you're looking to grow in. To know more about advertising opportunities, contact Shana Murik, Head of Marketing, FutureB2B at shana.murik@futureb2b.com.

Contact Information

Shana Murik

Head of Marketing, Future B2B

shana.murik@futurenet.com

1.888.741.7900

SOURCE: Future B2B

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire