Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Operations Update

Pilot Mountain and Tempiute Operational Update

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce an operational update covering the Company's Pilot Mountain and Tempiute tungsten projects, both located in mining friendly Nevada, USA.

Pilot Mountain Highlights:

Phase 1 Resource Drilling across Desert Scheelite is now complete. Results are pending for the remaining 13 diamond drillholes including the final drillhole PM25-052.

Geotechnical drilling is well underway with the first drillhole GCH-1 now complete. GCH-1 intercepted multiple intervals of skarn-type mineralisation. Two of the six total planned geotechnical drillholes are scheduled for the Porphyry South area at the proposed southern open-pit edge. These drillholes are of unique interest as they will provide further details on the potential significance of the porphyry system.

Garnet metallurgical recovery workstreams continue to progress well. Initial gravity processing results showing positive garnet recoveries. Magnetic separation tests are now underway to optimise final garnet recoveries while minimising tungsten recovery losses. Targeting 70-80% recoveries and +90% garnet grades.

Drill permits have been received for both the Gunmetal and Garnet tungsten (W) - copper (Cu) - silver (Ag) - zinc (Zn) zones on the Pilot Mountain Project. Following completion of the geotechnical drilling, the current plan is for the drilling rig to move to Garnet and then the Gunmetal zone.

Geological modelling of Gunmetal and Garnet zones is underway to aid future Mineral Resource definition of those zones.

Water infrastructure : Following the purchase of Kibby Basin water rights, the Company has installed a solar powered water well at Pilot Mountain to serve the ongoing drilling and future development workstreams which will significantly decrease operational costs going forward.

A MSc geology student from Camborne School of Mines has arrived on site to undertake their research dissertation. They will be working with Dr. Lawrence Carter to geologically and geochemically map, in detail, Porphyry South, including the mineralised hydrothermal breccia zone. Findings will be used to aid drill hole targeting and further exploration activities across the large exposed zone of hydrothermal alteration.

Tempiute Highlights:

The Tempiute project has been designated as a co-flagship asset in recognition of the strength and impressive size of the mineralising system observed, the significant permitting advantages associated with patented mining claims, and the existence of robust in-place usable infrastructure at the project.

Tempiute will now be advanced and derisked towards production in parallel with the Pilot Mountain project.

Geological studies show increasing potential : The Company's porphyry expert Dr. Lawrence Carter has now completed his detailed site visit evaluating Tempiute from a geological perspective, a total of 81 samples were taken for analysis. Extensions to the known tungsten skarn mineralisation have been identified along with a particular emphasis on the molybdenum rich nature of both the skarn and associated porphyry system as well as the identification of what appear to be mineralised hydrothermal breccias. A detailed announcement will be released at a later date covering the key findings from this ongoing work.

Metallurgical samples taken from the six historical 1980s-era ore stockpiles present on site, to gain a better understanding of the metals and grades present with a view to determine the viability of nearer term processing of this material.

Tailings reprocessing study: Detailed testing of the historical mine processing tailings is underway to quantify the historically unrecovered metals present.

Significant drilling dataset acquired : The Company has purchased a significant dataset of multiple historical drillholes at Tempiute with associated assay and geological logging data. The data will be utilised for future drill planning and will contribute to a planned updated resource estimate for Tempiute. The dataset also contains multiple Pilot Mountain files and the geological team is evaluating these to determine if there is any previously unknown information present that may aid in the Company's future exploration across Pilot Mountain.



Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"It's a very exciting time in the history of Guardian Metal Resources with our co-flagship assets Pilot Mountain and Tempiute now moving forward in parallel. These projects are central to our mission of establishing Guardian Metal as a reliable, U.S.-based supplier of tungsten - a metal that's increasingly essential to U.S. national security. The fact that both projects are located in Nevada gives us a distinct advantage: a domestic, tariff-free source. Backed by our locally experienced operating team, we are confident in our ability to create lasting value for our shareholders, and to contribute towards the broader effort to strengthen America's critical metal independence."

Figure 1: State of Nevada, United States, location map showing position of the Company's 100% owned Pilot Mountain Project and Tempiute.

Figure 2: Photograph showing historical ore material from one of the six existing 1980s-era-stockpiles showing a mineralised tactite with abundant garnet (red) throughout.

Figure 3: Photograph showing coarse molybdenite mineralisation within a mineralised skarn-zone.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

