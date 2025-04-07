Highlights

Epsilogen, the global leader in the development of immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibody therapeutics, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of TigaTx, Inc., a biotechnology company developing engineered immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies, to create the world's leading pan-isotype cancer antibody company.

As a result of the combination of these two privately held companies, US-based TigaTx becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Epsilogen. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Additionally, Dr Sonia Gulati, a Principal at Global BioAccess Fund has joined the Epsilogen Board of Directors.

Commenting on the acquisition, Epsilogen CEO Tim Wilson said: "We are excited to create the world's leading pan-isotype antibody company with the goal of bringing improved therapeutics to cancer patients. Combining the capabilities of Epsilogen with those of TigaTx gives us the ability to choose the most relevant isotype for a given cancer, whether a cold tumour environment we want to drive multiple immune effector cells into or leverage neutrophils. The transaction also facilitates the combination of different isotype functions into a single antibody molecule. We are looking forward to working with our new colleagues in Boston and creating additional opportunities in our pipeline."

Sonia Gulati PhD, a Principal at the Global BioAccess Fund said: "We are thrilled about the merger with Epsilogen and believe deeply in the potential of IgA and IgE-based therapies to transform cancer treatment. Together, we are advancing a new frontier in immunotherapy to bring innovative solutions to patients in need."

Pete Finan, Epsilogen's Non-Executive Chairman and a General Partner at Epidarex Capital commented: "Nature has evolved five different antibody isotypes to perform specific biologic functions. Following the acquisition, Epsilogen is in a unique position with in-house deep expertise in three of these, IgE, IgA and IgG. We very much look forward to the company turning this potential into innovative new medicines for cancer patients."

Rationale: Creating the world's leading pan-isotype cancer antibody company

The primary purpose of this transaction is to create the world's leading pan-isotype antibody company with the goal of pioneering radically new antibody therapeutics in oncology. The acquisition not only gives Epsilogen the capability of selecting the appropriate antibody isotype for a given cancer, given the differentiated therapeutic mechanisms of each, but also allows it to mix and match IgE, IgA and IgG functionality into a single antibody molecule. Such hybrid antibodies have the potential to activate multiple compartments of the immune system as well as possessing improved PK/PD profiles. This is especially powerful in the light of the importance of the epitope in determining the clinical performance of antibodies.

The human immune system has evolved five main antibody isotypes (IgG, IgM, IgE, IgA and IgD) which it can call upon depending upon the challenge faced. All cancer antibodies and antibody derivatives to date, and virtually all in clinical development, are based on the IgG isotype. IgG utilises the gamma chain constant region whereas antibodies of the IgE and IgA isotypes use the epsilon and alpha chain constant regions respectively; the variable regions of all wild type antibodies are structurally the same.

IgE and IgA antibodies have distinct and potent immunological effector functions predominantly working through myeloid cells and neutrophils respectively. Each of these broad classes can bring about solid tumour destruction in a variety of preclinical models.

The acquisition bolsters Epsilogen's pipeline by adding EPS 401 (formerly TIGA-001), an anti-EGFR IgA antibody, scheduled to enter the clinic in 2026. MOv18 IgE is currently in a Phase Ib trial for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Phase I trial data previously showed the antibody to be safe and well tolerated with preliminary signs of anti-cancer activity. Epsilogen's earlier stage pipeline also features a number of other IgE antibody candidates targeting a variety of tumour antigens.

About TigaTx

TigaTx is a biotechnology company developing engineered monomeric IgA neutrophil engagers to unleash the tumour killing power of neutrophils for cancer. The company's cutting-edge approach in engineered therapeutic IgA is based on pioneering work by Professor Jeanette Leusen conducted at the Utrecht Medical Center (Utrecht, The Netherlands). Based in Boston, MA, TigaTx is developing a pipeline of therapies to treat different cancer types.

About Epsilogen Ltd

Epsilogen is the world's leading pan-isotype antibody therapeutic company for the treatment of cancer. It has unique and proprietary expertise in the discovery and development of IgE, IgA and IgG-based therapeutics with each isotype possessing differentiated immune effector function. IgE has significant activity against various tumour types by activating myeloid cells and T cells thereby warming up the tumour micro-environment (TME). IgA's anti-cancer potential is mediated by the activation of neutrophils, highly abundant effector cells which drive innate and adaptive immunity. The distinct activity profiles of each isotype allow Epsilogen to select the most appropriate isotype for a given cancer. The company has also combined different isotypes into a single antibody molecule with enhanced functionality.

Epsilogen's lead product candidate, MOv18 IgE, is the first therapeutic IgE antibody to enter the clinic and encouraging data from a completed Phase I trial found it to be safe and well tolerated with early signs of clinical activity. Epsilogen has initiated a Phase Ib trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients. Find out more at Epsilogen.com.

