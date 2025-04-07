The new installation produces around 3.3 GWh of sustainable, solar energy annually, powering the equivalent of over 900 households

Reduced dependence on fossil fuels, saving approximately 750 tons of CO2 per year

POLYVANTIS reduces Scope 2 emissions, customers benefit from a reduction in their Scope 3 emissions

POLYVANTIS announces the commissioning of approximately 3.3 GWh of solar energy for its Weiterstadt, Germany, manufacturing location. The company will reduce its carbon (CO2) footprint by 750 metric tons annually through the implementation of solar energy. This savings is equivalent to the energy required to run over 900 households*.

Innovating for Sustainable Improvement

"The installation of the solar park is an important step toward a resource-efficient future and underscores our commitment to innovating for the future," says Reinhard Tag, EVP of Manufacturing for POLYVANTIS. "Through utilizing state-of-the-art methods such as solar energy, we are creating a future that promotes sustainable practices for our manufacturing operations."

Efficient Use and Sustainable Energy Generation

The state-of-the-art solar plant is located on POLYVANTIS grounds and has an installed capacity of 3.6 MW and an expected annual energy production of approximately 3.3 GWh, making a significant contribution to sustainable electricity supply. Approximately 10% of the whole electric power consumption of the Weiterstadt site will be replaced with energy from the solar park.

Outlook on Future Projects

The commissioning of this plant marks another milestone in POLYVANTIS's sustainable strategy. Future projects are planned to continue expanding renewable energy sources.

*Source: German Federal Network Agency for electricity, gas, telecommunications, Post and Railways

About POLYVANTIS

POLYVANTIS is a global, multi-material player with some of the most coveted and iconic brands in the industry such as PLEXIGLAS® and ACRYLITE® for polymethylmethacrylate semi-finished products and LEXAN for polycarbonate sheets and films. With 1,500 employees and 15 production sites worldwide, POLYVANTIS offers unmatched global capabilities, providing customers with innovative solutions in sheets and films for the building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive, air and rail, healthcare and security, and lighting and signage markets. To learn more about the latest at POLYVANTIS, follow us on LinkedIn or our website.

