Millions of people unite around doing good on the 19th International Good Deeds Day held yesterday worldwide

Good Deeds Day continues to expand worldwide, as the peak event of year-round volunteer activities.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of thousands of projects were held worldwide, involving millions of people.?Businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison, who initiated Good Deeds Day 19 years ago, said, "Especially now, in these days, we must make the most profound internal choice from our heart and soul. When all of us, or at least a critical mass of people, choose to be united, love one another, think good, speak good, and do good - our world will be a better place."

On April 6, 115 countries across the globe participated in International Good Deeds Day 2025, including Belize, Croatia, U.S.A., Congo, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Togo, Poland, India, UK, Uruguay, Jamaica, Tanzania, Poland and more. Enthusiasm increases every year, with millions of people joining in to volunteer and do something positive for others on Good Deeds Day, which has become an internationally unifying day of good.?

The key message of Good Deeds Day 2025 is Feels Good to Do Good. Every person can do a good deed, large or small, according to their ability and heart's desire, with the ultimate goal of bringing about positive change, amplifying optimism and hope, and strengthening both personal and community fortitude.

Here are 7 events that took place on Good Deeds Day 2025:

Israel: In the country where Good Deeds Day first started 19 years ago, more than 2.5 million people took part in this annual celebration that crosses all cultures, religions, and ages.?One highlight was community activities in twenty location across the nation that promoted the message of Amplifying the Light. These activities focused on doing good for quality of life and well-being, emphasizing the concept of connecting different populations together: young and old, people with special needs and youth, families of soldiers and employees of the authority, and more.

Ukraine: 30 volunteer centers of the network in Ukraine (25-26 cities) joined the action with 1,500+ volunteers and tens of thousands benefiting. One highlight was creating a bank of elderly people who live in poverty and connecting them to caregivers who will visit them once a month and bring a parcel of food.

Malawi: All 28 regions of the country took part in volunteering activities, such as visiting the elderly, spending the day helping, and so much more, with thousands of volunteers joining in to do good.

Vietnam: Across Vietnam, companies, local governments, clubs, groups and teams of volunteers totally 10,000 people participated Good Deeds Day along with spread positive messages and kindness of good deeds.

Haiti: Good Deeds Day expanded to 9 cities in Haiti this year involving 2,500+ participants and impacting 10,000 community members. Projects focused on health care, supporting vulnerable people, and economic empowerment of women.

Costa Rica: Celebrating for their 11th year in a row, Good Deeds Day in Costa Rica was framed under the name: "Connecting with the essential", "seeking to promote community resilience, sustainability and tangible social impact, with hundreds of volunteer projects and opportunities to connect between communities.

USA: For the third year in a row, GoodPop led the expansion of Good Deeds Day in the U.S. with a Good Deeds Fest in its hometown of Austin, Texas, mobilizing 20+ hero companies like Chobani, Zappos.com, HEB, 4Ocean, and La Colombe Coffee Roasters who hosted activities and created the momentum of doing good in their local communities.

