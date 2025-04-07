Anzeige
07.04.2025
Tokyo Metropolitan Government: Tokyo Steps up as "Fashion Powerhouse": Rising Designers Chosen for Paris-linked Awards in NFDT & SFDA 2025 Final Runway Showcase

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government held the final round of two key fashion competitions -- Next Fashion Designer of Tokyo 2025 (NFDT) and Sustainable Fashion Design Award 2025 (SFDA) -- on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The final judging was conducted in the form of a fashion show, celebrating the creativity and potential of emerging designers.

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202504016677?p=images

"NFDT2025" is a competition aimed at discovering and nurturing young designers living or studying in Tokyo, providing them with the opportunity to grow into internationally successful talents. "SFDA2025," meanwhile, seeks to introduce innovative fashion pieces that reimagine traditional Japanese materials such as kimono fabrics for global audiences.

The judging panels for each competition included some of the most prominent figures in the fashion industry. For NFDT, the panel included Kunihiko Morinaga, designer of ANREALAGE and a regular at Paris Fashion Week, and Yusuke Takahashi, Creative Director of CFCL, along with six other leading industry figures. The SFDA panel featured Norbert Leuret, President of LVMH Japan, and Hideaki Shikama, designer of "Children of the discordance" and a regular at Milan Fashion Week, alongside six additional distinguished experts.

In total, 16 exceptional works were selected across both competitions, receiving top honors in various categories:
Award Recipients: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202504016677-O1-SdUhue8P.pdf

The 16 winning designers will receive support ranging from brand development guidance to opportunities for international showcase, including potential participation in Paris Fashion Week.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is committed to advancing the fashion and apparel industry as part of its broader vision to position Tokyo alongside Paris, Milan, New York and London as a leading global fashion capital. A variety of strategic initiatives are underway, with more planned in the future.

More information is available at:
https://nfdt.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
https://sfda.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tokyo-steps-up-as-fashion-powerhouse-rising-designers-chosen-for-paris-linked-awards-in-nfdt--sfda-2025-final-runway-showcase-302421599.html

