TOKYO, Apr 7, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has newly established a branch office of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Australia, Pty. Ltd. (MHI-AUS) in Perth, in Western Australia state, to conduct business relating to decarbonization. The new Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Australia Perth Office was created to secure a solid foothold in Perth, the main economic center of all western Australia which serves as a major base of operations involving environmental protection, and to probe further business opportunities relating to Australia's energy policies and the building of a sustainable society.Western Australia state is currently undergoing robust economic development primarily based on its mining and natural resources industries, and Perth in particular, being the main city of the region, is playing a significant role in this growth. Perth is also achieving infrastructure development spurred by legislative and policy support measures of the state government pursuant to hydrogen, ammonia and CCUS (carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage), resulting in growth in business opportunities relating to decarbonization projects. Going forward, through the new branch office MHI will deepen cooperative ties with local partner companies and further enhance provision of services to local customers, thereby contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society in Australia.MHI Group is currently strengthening its position in the Energy Transition, aiming for decarbonization on the energy supply side as part of its quest to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. With establishment of the new Perth Office, the Company will contribute to formulation of energy policies in Australia and continue initiatives that will aid in achieving a sustainable carbon neutral society.