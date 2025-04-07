Brazil's direct-to-home pay-TV service signs deal with SES to deliver high-quality content to more than 600,000 households

SES announced today a new content distribution agreement with Mileto Tecnologia for its direct-to-home (DTH) pay-TV platform. Under the agreement, SES will provide Mileto with capacity on the SES-6 satellite at the 40.5 degrees West TV neighborhood, providing coverage for delivery of its bouquet of HD channels to over 600,000 TV households across Brazil.

The agreement follows Mileto's recent acquisition of all the infrastructure and subscribers of Oi TV, one of Brazil's largest and traditional satellite pay-TV services.

"A key part of the success of our Oi TV acquisition was the partnership with SES and knowing they would be able to seamlessly transition all existing subscribers without any impact to the customer experience," said Roberto Guenzburger, CEO at Mileto Tecnologia. "The reliability and performance of SES's service ensures we can reach customers in any corner of Brazil and deliver the high-quality content they demand."

"This new agreement with Mileto underscores the continued value of satellite for pay-TV distribution, with its ability to cost-effectively deliver a wide range of high-quality content to viewers across large geographic areas, whether urban, rural or remote," said Deepak Mathur, Global Head of Media at SES. "We look forward to partnering with Mileto in the coming years to grow their base of subscribers across Brazil while delivering news, sports and entertainment in the best image quality."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit (GEO) fleet and medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

