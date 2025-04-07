Spanish developer Acciona has closed a AUD 453 million ($284 million) syndicated green loan for the construction and operation of its 480 MW Aldoga Solar Farm in Queensland, Australia. From pv magazine Australia Spanish developer Acciona Energía has closed a AUD 453 million syndicated green loan for the construction and operation of its 480 MW Aldoga Solar Farm, located 560 km north of Brisbane, Australia. The green syndicated loan facility is fully backed by Spanish export credit agency Company of Export Credit Insurance (CESCE), and is granted by a consortium of international banks including ...

