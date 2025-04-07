NIQ's advanced distribution intelligence is now available on gfknewron

Integrated platform featuring distribution, retail and reseller market information alongside consumer insights and forecasting capabilities.

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a leading market intelligence company, today announced the global launch of gfknewron® Supply Chain on its state-of-the-art gfknewron® platform. For the first time, an intuitive, always-on AI-enabled platform will offer global distributor sales data, helping Tech Durables clients manage their distribution and channel business. This tool helps manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and the channel navigate the complexities of managing an end-to-end global supply chain and quickly adapt to market changes, delivering comprehensive distribution market insights in just a few clicks.

"Our clients and partners are now enabled to steer their supply value chain and distribution channel business with precision. By integrating global distribution intelligence with our platform's existing Point-of-Sale market intelligence, consumer insights, and forecasting capabilities, we are taking a major step forward in enabling our clients and partners to achieve greater success," Tatjana Wismeth, Head of Distribution and Supply Chain Intelligence at NIQ commented. Tatjana added, "As a first, NIQ has managed to bring these complex data sets into one single platform, taking distribution and supply chain intelligence to the next level."

gfknewron Supply Chain offers Tech Durables manufacturers and other users in-depth insights for sell-through market information based on distributor sales data from around 300 distributors across over 45 global markets. The data is updated weekly for 200 product groups across IT, Consumer Electronics, Office, Telecom and Small Domestic Appliances. With 24 individual sales channels being reported, users will receive an unparalleled view of distribution markets.

To enable this comprehensive market view, NIQ has collaborated with the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) and its members. "The GTDC is a proud partner of NIQ and our members are excited to contribute to this great achievement as it truly simplifies working with distribution intelligence. The tool empowers users to easily analyze distributor sales information with great flexibility across markets. Our distributors and vendors are already looking forward to onboarding their teams and increasing their efficiency of sell-through market data analytics," said Peter van den Berg, General Manager GTDC EMEA.

The tool facilitates quick access and seamless switching between different modules, allowing users to promptly understand growth drivers in distribution markets, brand and sales channel dynamics, price developments as well as identify top selling items on single SKU-level. This helps manufacturers and distributors steer their channel and sales management as well as to optimize their pricing in distribution markets. Thanks to NIQ's geographical coverage, manufacturers and distributors benefit from global unified distribution intelligence across markets. The tool strengthens collaboration as analytics can easily be combined and shared across teams.

Together with Point-of-Sales information and Consumer Insights, profound market decisions can be made. NIQ's Forecasting module on Point-of-Sale information complements the users' view, providing insights on future market expectations.

This first of its kind tool is launching today, on April 7. To receive a live demonstration of the tool, further information, and contact details, click here: https://nielseniq.com/global/en/products/gfknewron-supply-chain-for-manufacturers.

About gfknewron®

gfknewron is an always-on platform that combines market, consumer and brand data supercharged with AI-powered recommendations. It enables companies to gain actionable and connected insights and act at speed to ignite sustainable growth. The platform offers three specific modules: "gfknewron Market" for market and competitor insights, "gfknewron Consumer" for an in-depth consumer understanding and "gfknewron Predict" that delivers recommendations for companies based on market data and AI-powered intelligence.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than 7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full View.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

2025 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250407569574/en/

Contacts:

sweta.patra@nielseniq.com