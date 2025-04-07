DPC Dash Ltd: DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Shows Growth Momentum, While Building Resilient Community in the First Quarter of 2025

HONG KONG, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, continued to demonstrate growth momentum in the first quarter of 2025, while building a resilient community through its proven 4D strategy of Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery, and Digital, further consolidating its industry-leading position.

According to Frost & Sullivan, DPC Dash ranked second in pizza sales nationwide in 2024. The Chinese mainland market ranks as the third-largest Domino's Pizza international market by store count as of December 31, 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, DPC Dash continued to strengthen its market share, demonstrating significant benefits from its penetration strategy. As reported in the First Quarter 2025 Investor Fact Sheet ("investor fact sheet"), DPC Dash operated 1,105 stores in 45 cities across mainland China as of March 31, 2025.

DPC Dash continues to adopt the "go-deeper, go-broader" store network strategy, maintaining a healthy and rapid growth of its store network. At the start of 2025, DPC Dash entered six new cities, accelerating its penetration into lower-tier cities. Along with the expansion in new store numbers, DPC Dash has further established a global sales benchmark. The same-store sales growth (SSSG) in first quarter of 2025 remained positive and marked the 31st consecutive quarter of positive SSSG since the current management took over in the third quarter of 2017. As of the first quarter of 2025, DPC Dash holds all 40 top positions in Domino's global system for first 30-day sales, proving its brand appeal and operational capability in mainland Chinese cities. On March 3, 2025, DPC Dash received the Gold Franny Award from Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the seventh consecutive year. This award recognizes U.S. and international franchisees within the Domino's global system for outstanding operating results, store development, and growth.

As of March 31, 2025, the number of net new stores opened, stores currently under construction, and stores that have signed for DPC Dash has reached nearly 61% of the total targeted store opening plan for the full year, with 97 new stores opened in the first quarter, steadily advancing its high-quality expansion plan.

With this growth, DPC Dash is building a resilient community, with 27.2 million loyalty program members as of March 31, 2025. Over the past 12 months, 12.6 million new customers placed their first orders with Domino's Pizza China. DPC Dash continues to leverage its digital initiatives to drive customer engagement and attract a large number of new customers through multiple online channels, while also enhancing its capability to offer personalized rewards, effectively improving new customer conversion and existing customer retention.

In the first quarter of 2025, DPC Dash continued to activate consumer demand through product and marketing innovations. The company launched several new products and limited-time promotions, including Singapore Style Sausage & Chicken Pizza, American Style Beef Bacon Pineapple Pizza, Avocado Double Decker, and snacks, alongside a limited-time free crust upgrade promotion with terms and conditions apply. During the Lunar New Year, the company partnered with the popular NetEase-developed video game Egg Party for a co-branded marketing campaign and introduced its signature "Mega Week (BOGO)" promotion at the end of the quarter, further boosting consumer interest.

Meanwhile, DPC Dash actively builds an ideal workplace for employees, leading transformation, inspiring potential, and accelerating overall achievement. In the first quarter of 2025, DPC Dash was recognized as a 2024 Best Employer by Mercer for its exceptional performance in employee engagement, agility, engaging leadership and talent focus, marking the third consecutive year that the Company has received this prestigious award.

Looking ahead, DPC Dash will remain committed to offering delicious pizza at value, enhancing dining and consumption experiences, and creating sustainable long-term value for consumers, investors, employees, and other stakeholders.

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,105 stores in 45 cities in the Chinese mainland as of March 31, 2025.

