Installers at France's recent 2025 BePositive trade show embraced storage to boost self-consumption, as new PV tariffs and regulatory shifts are stirring concern among smaller companies. From pv magazine France The organizers of the BePositive trade show - held from March 25 to 27 at Eurexpo in Lyon, France - said the 2025 edition brought together 504 exhibitors and 27,570 professionals over three days, a 3% increase from 2023. This year, regulatory developments dominated conversations across the show floor. The event coincided with the publication of feed-in tariffs (FITs) for PV systems under ...

