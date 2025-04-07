IBS Software: Air Cargo Faces Talent Crisis as 59% of Workers Consider Leaving

42% of air cargo workers cite outdated technology as causing frustration

DUBAI, UAE, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst ongoing geopolitical turbulence the air cargo industry is entering a period of significant instability. New research conducted by Edge Insight on behalf of IBS Software reveals a looming talent crisis, with 59% of air cargo workers having considered leaving the industry altogether. Air cargo workers cite an unpredictable working environment heightened by outdated technology (42%) and shifting global policies and unpredictable crises (35%) as the key causes of their frustration.

Digitally skilled staff to boost satisfaction

Digitalisation and updating legacy technology will be crucial for air cargo operators that wish to keep employees happy and attract new talent. In fact, 63% of air cargo workers say that greater access and use of data would improve operational efficiency, in turn improving job satisfaction.

That said, employers need to ensure their employees are trained to use the latest technology, as 39% of respondents currently cite a lack of skilled staff as a key operational challenge their company is facing. Without access to technological training, air cargo employers risk disgruntling staff further.

However, it's not all doom and gloom for the air cargo sector. Nearly half (49%) say that it was a passion for aviation and transportation that attracted them to the air cargo sector in the first place, and 68% agree that their current role still excites them.

"Business leaders in the air cargo industry need to be aware of the huge frustrations outdated technology causes for dissatisfied employees and the impact on the wider organisation. The industry cannot afford to ignore the fact that motivated, skilled staff are critical to the success of the sector - especially when you consider the next generation of workers who are far more attuned to newer and more connected ways of working," commented Radhesh Menon, Head of Product, Cargo & Logistics, IBS Software. "Our research shows that 39% of air cargo workers themselves identify talent shortages as a core issue for their company. Without a motivated, satisfied workforce, air cargo's operational ability is threatened. The value air cargo has globally in terms of wider trade depends on the skilled and passionate staff who care about aviation."

A need for talent investment

The air cargo sector represents less than 1% of global cargo volume but is responsible for a staggering 33% of global trade by value. Despite their critical role in global trade, air cargo workers are not just frustrated, they are struggling - 26% say they have considered leaving to industry due to burnout or work-related stress.

Adding fuel to the potential talent shortage, 22% of air cargo workers feel they have limited career progression opportunities in their roles, and 16% believe their contributions are overlooked by the wider cargo ecosystem. For air cargo operators, these research findings highlight the importance of workforce investment - training, career development and upskilling - or they could risk losing their best talent.

For more research and commentary, please find the report here.

About the Research

This research was conducted by Edge Insight and Aviation Business News, gathering insights from 142 air cargo professionals from 5th February - 3rd March 2025. The findings reflect the realities of an industry facing increasing challenges in talent retention and workforce engagement.

