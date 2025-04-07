Herspiegel Consulting: FIECON Joins Herspiegel to Expand Global Life Science Commercialization Services

Strengthening Market Access and Health Economics Capabilities to Support Global Biopharma

YARDLEY, Pa. and LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herspiegel, a world leader in pharmaceutical and biotech commercialization services, continues its strategic expansion by joining forces with FIECON, Europe's leading health economics and market access consultancy firm.

This strategic integration expands Herspiegel's proven market access capabilities and enhances Herspiegel's global footprint. The integrated global access services will support patient access to life-saving and life-altering therapies through industry-leading expertise across the access value chain including strategy, health economic modeling, outcomes research, Health Technology Assessments (HTA), value communications, pricing and reimbursement, and Real-World Evidence (RWE).

Herspiegel provides world-class commercialization services, optimizing business outcomes for the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. This strategic expansion integrates a team of over 250 employees and further expands the firm's ability to serve clients across the asset lifecycle. The addition of FIECON enhances the firm's European presence with an office in London and deepens its expertise in delivering health economic and market access strategies and evidence to support global reimbursement of medicines and devices. With a success rate of more than 95% in delivering Health Technology Assessments (HTAs) and added capabilities in Europe around Joint Clinical Assessments (JCA), FIECON delivers unmatched value to clients navigating complex market access challenges. "The collaboration with FIECON represents a significant milestone in our expansion strategy," said Brent Herspiegel, CEO of Herspiegel. "Bringing together our commercialization expertise with FIECON's exceptional capabilities in health economics and HTA strengthens our ability to guide clients through complex regulatory and market access challenges. We are committed to delivering integrated, data-driven solutions that enhance commercial success globally."

Kuntal Fisher, CEO of FIECON, commented: "Joining forces with Herspiegel allows us to expand our impact, using economics for the good of humanity with even greater resources and strategic insights. Our shared vision of delivering high-quality, evidence-based solutions makes this partnership a natural fit. We are excited to integrate our expertise in health economics, access strategy, and value communications with Herspiegel's comprehensive commercialization services."

The combined firm will offer an expanded range of services, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech clients globally across the asset lifecycle. With growing demands for robust economic assessments in regulatory approvals and reimbursement processes globally, Herspiegel is poised to set a new standard of commercialization services, enhancing patient experience and access to life-changing therapies.

In this transaction, Piper Sandler & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor and Bird & Bird LLP as legal advisor to FIECON.

About Herspiegel

Herspiegel is a leading commercialization consulting firm helping life science clients maximize brand potential. With expertise across market access, medical affairs, marketing, and patient services, Herspiegel has supported over 150 pharmaceutical product launches spanning oncology, rare disease, biosimilars, and generalized medicine brands. Our team of MDs, PhDs, MBAs, and pharmacists deliver strategic insights and operational excellence to ensure commercial success.

About FIECON

FIECON is a global life sciences consultancy specializing in economic modelling, outcomes research, health technology assessments, value communications, and pricing and reimbursement strategies. With extensive experience supporting biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical technology companies, FIECON combine commercial strategy and technical rigour to ensure successful therapeutic launches worldwide. FIECON's experienced team partners closely with clients, navigating complex market access environments to deliver impactful solutions that make a meaningful difference to patients globally.

