Grenada has launched a tender for consultancy services to support the build of a battery energy storage system (BESS) at Maurice Bishop International Airport, with expressions of interest due by April 11. Grenada Electricity Services (Grenlec) is searching for consultants to support the construction of a BESS at Maurice Bishop International Airport. The tender details state that the BESS will be built alongside a 15 MW solar farm at the airport, located close to Grenada's capital. The consultants will provide technical and managerial support to Grenlec during the project, ensuring compliance ...

