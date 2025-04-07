TOKYO, Apr 7, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the new hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model of the Xforce compact SUV has earned a maximum five-star rating in the 2024 ASEAN NCAP(1) - a comprehensive safety performance assessment for new vehicles in the ASEAN region - following the same top rating received by the gasoline model earlier in 2024.Mitsubishi Motors remains committed to its safety-oriented philosophy of achieving a mobility society with zero traffic accidents through continued efforts to develop and popularize safety technologies, and to spread knowledge about traffic safety.The Xforce HEV model is equipped with Mitsubishi Motors' advanced driver assistance system, Mitsubishi Motors Safety Sensing. It features six advanced safety functions, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM), Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist (BSW / LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Automatic High Beam (AHB), and Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN), providing a high level of preventive safety performance.In addition, the Xforce HEV ensures collision safety performance with the high-rigidity RISE(2) body, which absorbs impact energy and minimizes cabin deformation in the event of a crash, along with six SRS airbags.The Xforce HEV model, premiered in Thailand in March 2025, is based on the Xforce3 originally launched in Indonesia in 2023 and is now equipped with an HEV system. This compact five-seat SUV was developed around the concept of being the "best-suited buddy for an exciting life," and is equipped with an HEV system derived from the brand's renowned plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) technology. It features higher fuel economy, eco-friendliness, and powerful acceleration. Additionally, Active Yaw Control (AYC), seven drive modes, and other all-wheel control technologies complement the front-wheel drivetrain to enable safe and secure driving in various situations.(1) New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries(2) Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution3.Sold as the Outlander Sport In some marketsAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website athttps://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.