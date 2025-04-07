Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
Nurminen Logistics Oyj: Updated Strategy and Long-Term Financial Targets for Nurminen Logistics Plc for 2025-2027

Finanznachrichten News

Nurminen Logistics Plc Stock Exchange Release April 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m.

The Board of Directors of Nurminen Logistics Plc has approved the company's updated strategy and long-term financial targets for the years 2025-2027.

CEO Olli Pohjanvirta comments: "Nurminen Logistics is one of the most profitable players in its field, growing both organically and through acquisitions. At the core of our strategy are growth and efficient rail transport services that meet customer needs in the international Scandinavian and European markets. The demand for these services is supported by increasing environmental awareness and tightening emission reporting requirements."

Key objectives of the updated strategy:

  • Grow by developing the international service network and customer base.
  • Implement efficient and scalable rail logistics services created to meet growing customer needs with an effective capital structure.
  • Support customers' sustainability goals and competitiveness by offering rail operation solutions to reduce logistics CO2 emissions.
  • Maintain the ability to quickly leverage market changes, especially geographically, such as initiating customer work and operations for direct container trains from China.

The company's strong financial position also enables new acquisitions during the period 2025-2027.

The profit and balance sheet-based targets set in 2023 have been achieved during the current strategy period and will remain in force for the period 2025-2027. This enables sustainable growth in line with our goals in our field.

Long-term financial targets:

  • Revenue growth of an average of 10% per year during the strategy period.
  • EBITA-% over 13%.
  • Equity ratio over 40%.
  • Gearing below 80%.
  • Net debt/EBITDA below 2.
  • Increasing euro-denominated dividend.

Large acquisitions or investments may temporarily weaken the equity ratio, indebtedness, or dividend amount during the strategy period.

The financial targets for 2025-2027 have been set considering sustainable growth in shareholder value. Additionally, the growth prospects of international rail business and readiness for acquisitions abroad have been taken into account.

Nurminen Logistics Plc

More information:

Olli Pohjanvirta,

CEO, Nurminen Logistics Oyj

+358 40 900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@nurminenlogistics.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
nurminenlogistics.com

Nurminen Logistics is a Finnish listed company established in 1886. The company offers high-quality rail transport, terminal, and multimodal solutions between Asia and Europe and in the Nordic and Baltic countries.


