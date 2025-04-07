Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in March compared to the previous year

Net sales in March amounted to 814 MSEK (695), an increase of 17 per cent, of which 19 per cent relates to organic growth* and 2 per cent to negative currency effects. Sales in March were positively impacted by calendar effects of 4 percentage points.

Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by a net of 15 stores (increase of 2 stores in the previous year). The total number of stores at the end of the period was 239 (224).

Total net sales for the period May 2024-March 2025 amounted to 10,813 MSEK (9,447), an increase of 14 per cent compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

*Split between increase in comparable units 14 per cent and change in store network 4 per cent for the month of March

Split for the period May 2024-March 2025, 7 per cent and 4 per cent respectively (exclusive Spares)

Distribution of sales Month Accumulated March Change May-March Change MSEK 2024/25 SEK Organic2 2024/25 SEK Organic Sweden 351 13% 13% 4,713 12% 12% Norway 312 17% 21% 4,247 9% 11% Finland 75 2% 5% 1,092 3% 4% Spares 77 63% 63% 760 - - Total1 814 17% 19% 10,813 14% 11%



1Net sales in March increased by 14% to 737 MSEK (exclusive Spares), inclusive negative currency effects of 2%

Net sales during the period May 2024-March 2025 increased by 10% to 10,052 MSEK (exclusive Spares), inclusive negative currency effects of 1%

2As of November 2024, Spares Group's monthly sales are included in the organic growth

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: With strong growth in all prioritised product niches and an appreciated customer meeting, organic sales increased by 19 per cent in March. Sales were positively impacted by a calendar effect attributable to Easter of +4 percentage points, with the effect being most evident in the Norwegian market. A further explanation for the strong sales development during the month was large order volumes in the more volatile B2B business in Spares, similar to the effect we saw in April last year. Despite the good development, we are operating in a continued uncertain market climate and, as always, we are working on cost control and efficiency improvements to be able to deal with rapid changes in the business environment.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

