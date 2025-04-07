Prime Focus Technologies Strengthens Presence in Malaysia with Tiara Vision Partnership

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of CLEAR® and a global leader in AI-led media solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Tiara Vision in Malaysia. This alliance marks a significant step in PFT's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to media and entertainment companies in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia.

"As media companies in the region rapidly evolve, they need future-ready solutions that accelerate workflows, reduce manual effort, and unlock faster monetization," said Patricio Cummins, SVP and Global Head of Technology Sales, Prime Focus Technologies. "Together with Tiara Vision, we're excited to bring the power of CLEAR® - with its AI Agents, Applications, and Agentic Platform Orchestration - to help transform content operations across Malaysia."

"We are excited to partner with Prime Focus Technologies and bring their globally recognized CLEAR® platform to Malaysia," said Ahmad Danial, Project Director, Tiara Vision. "This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver innovation-led solutions to our clients. With PFT's AI-powered media capabilities and our local expertise, we aim to empower Malaysian broadcasters and content companies to thrive in the digital era."

PFT will showcase these innovations at NAB Show 2025, Booth W2255, offering live demonstrations of how AI-led orchestration is revolutionizing content operations at scale.

About Tiara Vision

Tiara Vision is a leading broadcast and communications system integrator in Malaysia, with over two decades of experience delivering innovative solutions across broadcast, IT, and media infrastructure. Known for its consultative approach and technical depth, Tiara Vision has been a trusted partner to broadcasters and media companies driving digital transformation in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit: www.tiaravision.com

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR®. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them enable creativity, efficiency, and, most importantly, revenue generation. PFT works with leading companies like Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, JioStar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios, and more.

For more information, visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com

Press Contact:

T Shobhana

Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing

Prime Focus Technologies

Los Angeles, CA

t.shobhana@primefocus.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965978/New_Prime_Focus_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prime-focus-technologies-strengthens-presence-in-malaysia-with-tiara-vision-partnership-302421829.html