Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07
[07.04.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|67,128.00
|USD
|0
|739,796.55
|11.0207
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.04.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,897,636.00
|GBP
|0
|19,093,261.36
|10.0616
© 2025 PR Newswire