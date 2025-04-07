Verde Bioresins, Inc.: Happy Campers Adopts Earth-Friendly Food Packaging with Verde Biobased, Biodegradable, & Recyclable Polyethylene

Verde Bioresins®, a pioneer in sustainable polymer technology, announces its partnership with Happy Campers, a leader in gluten-free organic baked goods, in the launch of Happy Campers new earth-friendly packaging made with Verde biobased, biodegradable & recyclable line of PolyEarthylene® resins. This groundbreaking, FDA compliant, packaging solution aligns with Happy Campers' ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Happy Campers' eco-conscious customers can now enjoy their favorite gluten-free breads and buns in bags that offer a practical solution to plastic waste while maintaining product freshness and safety.

A Sustainable Innovation

Verde Bioresins, a pioneer in sustainable material solutions, provides biobased polymers that are at derived from plant-based polymers and feedstocks specifically engineered to be biodegradable using Verde's proprietary resin technology. These eco-friendly polymers offer a significant reduction in environmental impact compared to traditional plastics. Unlike conventional plastic bags, Happy Campers' new packaging allows naturally occurring landfill microbes to attach and break down the material, converting it into organic matter.

"At Verde Bioresins, we are dedicated to providing sustainable solutions that meet the real-world needs of businesses and consumers alike," said Brian Gordon, President of Verde Bioresins. "We are thrilled to partner with Happy Campers to deliver packaging that not only supports their commitment to sustainability but also provides a tangible impact on reducing plastic waste."

Key Features of the Happy Campers New Sustainable Food Packaging:

Biodegradability: Designed to degrade in landfill conditions, minimizing long-term waste.

Recyclability: Compatible with existing plastic recycling streams under LDPE code #4.

Non-Toxic Composition: California Prop 65 compliant (PFAS, BPA, Heavy Metals and Phthalate Free)

FDA Compliance: Meets food safety and regulatory standards according FDA Title 21.

Why Not Compostable Bags?

A common misconception is that compostable packaging is always the best option. However, most compostable packaging needs to be sent to industrial composting facilities that are required to maintain specific environmental conditions for these compostable materials to decompose properly. Many of these specialized facilities do not accept these materials due to contamination concerns, meaning much of these waste streams end up in landfills where it cannot properly degrade.

Verde's landfill biodegradable PolyEarthylene resins are specifically designed to break down in landfill conditions, offering a more practical and effective solution to reducing plastic pollution. Unlike compostable alternatives, PolyEarthylene offers the additional benefit of being recyclable with traditional plastic streams. By selecting Verde's biobased, biodegradable and recyclable polymers, Happy Campers is able to offer a more environmentally friendly food packaging solution.

Commitment to a Greener Future

Happy Campers' Co-Founders, Lacy and Jan, expressed their excitement about the transition to Verde's eco-friendly packaging, emphasizing their dedication to continuous improvement. "As a company that values health and sustainability, we are thrilled to introduce packaging that not only protects our delicious gluten-free products but also helps address the global plastic crisis. This is just one step in our journey to becoming a more sustainable business," said Lacy.

Happy Campers encourages customers to join them in their mission for a healthier planet by supporting products that embrace responsible packaging solutions. For more information about Happy Campers' new sustainable packaging initiative, visit their blog at Happy Campers Blog.

About Happy Campers

Happy Campers is a Idaho-based gluten-free bakery dedicated to creating wholesome, delicious, USDA Organic and allergen-friendly baked goods. Committed to quality and sustainability, the company continuously seeks innovative ways to reduce its environmental footprint while delivering nourishing products to customers nationwide. Happy Campers' products can be found at leading retailers such as Whole Foods Market and other natural food stores across the country. For additional information please visit happycampersgf.com.

About Verde Bioresins

Verde is addressing the Growing Global Plastic Pollution Crisis: 85% of all plastics in the United States end up in a landfill, taking hundreds of years or more to decompose. Through its sustainable product innovation and proprietary technology, Verde provides comprehensive design and development solutions for companies seeking alternatives to conventional plastics. Verde targets food service, consumer goods, skincare and beauty, automotive, agricultural, and other packaging end markets with resins for blown film, thermoform, injection molding and blow molding applications. For additional information, please visit verdebioresins.com.

