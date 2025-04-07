Giatec Scientific Inc.: Giatec Showcases Strategic Vision and Global Expansion at Bauma 2025

In Partnership with Heidelberg Materials, Giatec Accelerates Global Growth and Drives Sustainable Innovation in Concrete Construction

Giatec®, a global leader in digital concrete technology platforms, is proud to announce its participation in Bauma 2025, the world's largest trade show for construction machinery and building materials. Giatec's presence at this year's event marks a pivotal moment in the company's European and global expansion, as it exhibits alongside its long-time partner and strategic investor, Heidelberg Materials.

Giatec Showcases Strategic Vision and Global Expansion at Bauma 2025

Since 2022, the two companies have been united by a bold, shared vision: to advance the concrete industry through digital innovation, cutting-edge sensor technologies, and a joint commitment to sustainability. As one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials, operating in more than 50 countries, Heidelberg Materials provides Giatec with impressive global reach and in-market strength. Through their strong ecosystem and digital portfolio, the companies are aiming to revolutionize how concrete is produced, delivered, and optimized.

"Our partnership with Heidelberg Materials is a strategic alliance built on innovation, sustainability, and a common goal to transform the concrete industry," said Pouria Ghods, Co-Founder and CEO of Giatec. "Bauma 2025 is the perfect platform to showcase how our technologies and vision are powering real change around the world."

Visitors to the company's booth will experience Giatec's full suite of concrete technologies, including SmartRock®, SmartRock Long Range, and SmartRock Pro, along with the European preview of SmartMix, an AI-driven mix management platform, and MixPilot, the world's first non-invasive, in-transit slump sensor. These innovations are central to the company's mission to deliver a best-in-class digital experience to construction companies and concrete producers everywhere.

Giatec will also take part in the Bauma Forum, providing a featured session on Climate Neutrality titled "Revolution in Concrete: The Giatec Ecosystem" on April 7, 2025, at 3:30 PM in Hall B0. This lecture will offer insights into how its proprietary AI, Roxi, is enhancing performance, sustainability, and efficiency from plant to pour.

As Giatec continues its international expansion, it is accelerating the adoption of digital, sustainable solutions across markets, paving the way for a greener, more connected future in construction. Visitors can meet the Giatec team at Hall C1 - Booth 105 to explore its advanced concrete solutions firsthand.

SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.

