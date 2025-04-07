Challenging the status quo to realize something truly unexpected for a community of more than 32 million1 legal age users who have made the choice to move away from cigarettes

In support of Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) mission to make cigarettes obsolete, and to celebrate its ever-growing community of more than 32 million users worldwide IQOS is proud to announce its collaboration with iconic design brand SELETTI at Milan Design Week.

"Curious X: Sensorium Piazza" the new project that IQOS brings with the signature of SELETTI is the name of the installation which will be available at Opificio 31, inside Tortona Rocks from April 7 to 13 2025. This bold reimagination of the traditional Italian Piazza is a multisensory space where people will meet, converse and connect. The installation bridges the physical and digital worlds, creating an unexpected dimension where art and technology intertwine to create meaningful and extraordinary interactions.

"Our collaboration with SELETTI is driven by the shared belief that curiosity paves the way to groundbreaking creativity which inspires us to connect, explore new possibilities beyond the limits and challenge the status quo. Being forever curious at IQOS is what ultimately enables our quest for the continuous development of better smoke-free alternatives versus smoking," said Stefano Volpetti, PMI's President of Smoke-Free Products Chief Consumer Officer.

The project also marks the debut of the new experiential platform IQOS Curious X, intended to deliver inspiring experiences to the brand's ever-growing community of adult consumers. Curiosity-the engine of creativity and innovation-is at the heart of the journey experienced by the over 32 million users of IQOS globally. Curiosity is at the core of IQOS' quest to continuously innovate for the better, and this will be brought to life through a yearlong collaboration with SELETTI.

The Piazza becomes an invitation to be curious and is influenced by SELETTI's approach-between classic and contemporary aesthetics and IQOS' passion to evolve beyond the ordinary. Through a multi-platform installation, featuring dynamic technologies and an ever-changing digital canvas molded by real-life interactions, the Piazza will transform itself from day to night into an archive of human connections-processing the memories, voices, and figures of those who pass through the exhibit. Paying homage to the bold contrasts and pop reinterpretations typical of SELETTI's work while at the same time experimenting with innovative codes, Sensorium Piazza transforms each guest from spectator to main character.

"(R)evolution is our primary philosophy. It is a philosophy that makes us think in a new way. It is precisely this philosophy that has allowed us to involve other product sectors. Creativity is essentially innovation. You always have to do something that no one has ever done before," said Stefano Seletti, SELETTI's Creative Director CEO.

Curious X: Sensorium Piazza will be staged at Opificio 31, inside Tortona Rocks, open to visitors from April 8 to 13 2025 from 10:00 to 21:00 CEST each day.

For adult smokers looking for more information on smoke-free alternatives to continued smoking, please visit https://www.iqos.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: IQOS is not risk-free and provides nicotine, which is addictive.

