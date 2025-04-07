Marc Mysterio, Musician/Boxer/Actor: Elements of Amazon Music's Shadowban of Marc Mysterio Exposed in Explosive 3-Part YouTube Series Depicting Evidence of Sophisticated Means Used to Subvert The Multi-Faceted Star

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 27th, Marc Mysterio filed suit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case No. 1:25-cv-01705) against Amazon and DIstrokid alleging, inter alia, that he had not received royalties due commiserate to the 80,000,000+ streams from nearly 15,000,000 unique listeners earning 1,250,000 fans on Amazon Music from which, Marc, together with his team of Forensic Cyber Security Experts, have determined that his music has been shadowbanned from them due to an "IF/THEN" block that Amazon has programmed in to their Amazon Music System.

Rather than to keep their legal strategy private, Marc Mysterio decided to make it public, initially, by releasing extensive, indisputable and dispositive video evidence in a 3-Part YouTube Series entitled "Marc Mysterio Shadowbanning Lawsuit vs Amazon Music" available now on YouTube.

"The Shadowban by design is not visible to the users of Amazon Music. Amazon's IT Team has employed a rather simple programming technique referred to as "IF/THEN" which was originally used in Basic Language in the 1980s. IF/THEN basically turns the artist level credit (called "metadata" in the music business) from "Marc Mysterio" to a dash mark "-" thereby rendering all of Marc Mysterio's songs, in essence, artist-less… Thus, IF "Marc Mysterio" is the artist on the song, THEN the filter created by Amazon renders the artist level credit to "-" which associates itself with no known artist. The net effect is that all of my songs are disconnected from my Amazon Music Marc Mysterio Profile, My 1,250,000 Fans, My Related Artist Fans, my music's ability to feature on Amazon Music Stations that accounted for 55% of my total streams from September 1st, 2023 through August 31st, 2024," exudes the confident Irish-Canadian.

The YouTube Series, which was just made public today, is broken up into three parts for ease of understanding:

Part 1: Video of Marc Mysterio's Amazon Music Profile from March 19th, 2025 showing Marc, using a US-Based Amazon Music Account, clicking on his songs individually, as well as the general play button on his Amazon Music Artist Profile.

Part 2: Visual and Technical Evidence that Amazon Music has added an "IF/THEN" as so to disassociate all of Marc Mysterio songs with Marc Mysterio and his 1,250,000+ Fans on Amazon Music, Related Artists' Fans, Marc Mysterio's prior success on Amazon Music with over 80,000,000 Streams from nearly 15,000,000 unique listeners from September 2023 until the end of August 2024

Part 3: In this final chapter, we examine the Amazon Music for Artists Application, using the Web UI (Web Version), which has real-time data for artists including: streams, listeners, fans, Alexa Voice Request, and Amazon Artist Stations Plays by Individual Station (with visual graphs).





Marc Mysterio examines his music's streaming and listener activity on the Amazon Music Station for Taylor Swift where Marc had nearly 1,000,000 streams originating from her channel in the noted year, as well as the Amazon Music Marc Mysterio Station where Marc's Music was streamed over 150,000 times.

On Taylor Swift's station on Amazon Music, Marc Mysterio songs occurred in the calendar year noted above and dropped off to nearly zero around September 16th, 2024 and, moreover, precisely the same thing occurred on the same date on the Amazon Music Station for Marc Mysterio - Marc's songs dropped to zero streams…

"In litigation, anytime an Attorney makes requests from the other party for discovery, or when we file subpoenas for evidence, we have to be very specific so as not to receive 10,000 pages of irrelavant information.

However, Marc Mysterio and his Cyber Security Experts determined that Amazon Music uses a 10-digit identifier code for each artist on the service. In essence, the artist name you see on a given profile, be it Marc Mysterio, Taylor Swift or Neon Tom who is an example profile in the 3-Part YouTube Series just released, everything has to do with that 10-digit code.

Without that, had I made discovery requests and/or issued subpoenas to Amazon based on "Marc Mysterio" in lieu of his artist's page 10-digit code, I would have received 10,000+ pages of useless information.

Armed with that, for when the time is right, our firm stands ready to demand the logs from prior to the shadowban and after the shadowban on specific songs and the profile itself, as well as another artist called Neon Tom who has no fans and no followers on Amazon Music, however, when we play the Amazon Music Station of Neon Tom, two out of ten songs were from Neon Tom.

Our firm intends on discovery requests, including but not limited, that Amazon retrieve snapshots of Marc Mysterio's profile from their backups on specific songs. We already know Amazon is capable of doing this because, magically, after they were served with the complaint, Amazon restored the Related Artists section of Marc Mysterio's Amazon Music Profile to what it was pre-shadowban, however, quite ironically, did not remove the shadowban.

This means three things: first, the restorations of the related artists back to what they were 7 months ago shows that Amazon has the ability to snapshot back from their IT Logs and Backups to restore an Artist's Profile to a given date in the past; Second, since the shadowban is still in effect, restoring the related artists section of my client's Amazon Music Profile is simply aesthetic; and, finally, if Amazon took the time to go in and fix the related artists section of my client's Amazon Music Profile, Amazon could have also simultaneously removed the Shadowban...

However, the fact and that fact alone that Amazon did not shows malicious intent to harm my client beyond denying him the fruits of his labour and their reasons for doing so, however capricious they might be, simply no longer matter when contemplating punitive damages," states Marc Mysterio's Counsel, Attorney Michael H. Joseph.

So, did Marc ever think hiring a mediation attorney would resolve this?

"I knew immediately after I heard from fans they were getting service errors that this was going to end up in litigation, whereas I had done nothing wrong and this was 100% vindictive for god knows what reason. I've donated to terrorist victims before. I live my life the right way. I go to the boxing gym in my free time, not to parties.

I have the utmost respect for Ed Sheeran for refusing to settle the infringement case since he-and I agree-did not infringe on the other party's work-the man did nothing wrong!

This is high-stakes poker. I've won highly publicized cases against individuals with much deeper pockets than myself in the past. Sometimes in poker, the ability to read your opponent makes up for deficiencies in your game - but the cards don't lie!

This Exposé will show the world that I'm right and I have the cards...

I'm in it to win it and that's not a slogan, that's a spoiler!" Marc concludes.

Marc Mysterio's 3-Part YouTube Series entitled "Marc Mysterio Shadowbanning Lawsuit vs Amazon Music" can be directly accessed via this link which will take you directly to Marc Mysterio's YouTube 3-Part Series: alexaemail.com

