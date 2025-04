The Swedish manufacturer has launched an integrated all-in-one system which features a 450-540 kWh battery energy storage component and a 240 kW DC fast charger. The system is designed for powering sites, whether in grid-connected or island mode. From ESS News Volvo Energy has released the Volvo PU500 battery energy storage system (BESS) designed for powering sites, whether in grid-connected or island mode. The new all-in-one mobile power unit features an integrated EV charger, power conversion system, switchgear, and transformer. The PU500 has an energy storage capacity of 450-540 kWh. It can ...

