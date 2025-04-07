The German specialist for solar thermal energy and heat storage said its new PVT collectors rely on double-glass and monocrystalline TOPCon cells. The product has a power conversion efficiency of 22. 5% and a maximal thermal ouput of 1,100 W. From pv magazine Germany German solar thermal energy and heat storage company TWL Technologie GmbH has launched new photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) panels that are designed to operate with ground-source heat pumps. "Unlike our competitors, we use double-glazed modules, which reduces degradation," explained Christian Holst, PVT Product Manager at TWL. "With an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...