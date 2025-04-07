Andrew Collazo of Timeless Design and Build: From Humble Beginnings to Innovation in Construction

Andrew Collazo's path to entrepreneurship was anything but ordinary. Born an orphan and later adopted in California, he grew up on a farm in a household where hard work was necessary. Life wasn't easy, but those early experiences shaped his drive to succeed. Even as a child, he was drawn to building things, figuring out how they worked and how they could be improved.

That curiosity turned into action when he launched his first company, Junk Brother, at just 18 years old. By 2012, he had successfully built and sold the business, gaining firsthand experience in creating something from the ground up. Since then, Andrew Collazo has founded multiple ventures, secured provisional patents, and established himself as a forward-thinking entrepreneur with a knack for solving problems.

But his success didn't come without challenges. Collazo has ADHD and dyslexia, conditions that once felt like obstacles but later became assets. "I used to see them as limitations," he says. "But over time, I realized they allow me to think differently, to see solutions that others might miss. It turned out to be my greatest advantage."

His interest in construction started early. Growing up around the industry, he saw both its strengths and its flaws. "Construction is filled with incredibly skilled craftsmen," he explains. "But it's also full of companies run by people who have never built anything themselves. They rely on aggressive sales tactics, making promises they can't deliver on. That disconnect always stuck with me."

Rather than follow the typical industry model, Andrew Collazo took a different approach, one rooted in craftsmanship, honesty, and innovation. For him, building isn't just about business; it's about creating something real and lasting. "If I could do it for free, I would," he says. "I love the process, the problem-solving, the attention to detail, the satisfaction of seeing an idea come to life."

Beyond construction, his entrepreneurial mindset is driven by a simple philosophy: surround yourself with the right people. "The best thing I've done in business is recognizing my weaknesses and bringing in people who complement my strengths," he says. "No one succeeds alone."

Looking back, Collazo sees his journey as proof that where you start doesn't determine where you end up. "I was a poor orphan kid with a big dream," he reflects. "I never imagined I'd accomplish what I have, but success isn't about luck; it's about persistence, adaptability, and constantly learning."

Today, Andrew Collazo remains committed to pushing boundaries in construction and beyond, always seeking new ways to innovate and improve. His story is a reminder that success isn't just about financial gain; it's about building something meaningful, staying true to your values, and never losing the passion that started it all.

