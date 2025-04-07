COCA Partners with Everstake to Launch Ethereum Staking, Offering Up to 10% APR

HONG KONG, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, a leading non-custodial crypto wallet and financial services platform, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Everstake, a global non-custodial staking provider, to introduce Ethereum (ETH) staking. This collaboration enables COCA Wallet users to seamlessly stake ETH, receive staking rewards, and contribute to the security of the Ethereum network-all without the traditional requirement of 32 ETH or advanced technical expertise.

With this new offering, COCA Wallet users can stake as little as 0.1 ETH, significantly lowering the barrier to entry and making staking more accessible to the broader crypto community.

As part of its broader vision to enhance staking opportunities, COCA will also introduce staking for its native COCA Token ($COCA), Polygon and Solana soon, expanding users' ability to participate in staking beyond Ethereum.

Revolutionizing ETH Staking

Until now, Ethereum staking has been largely inaccessible to many due to the high capital requirement and the need to run a validator node. The COCA-Everstake partnership changes that by providing a seamless, secure, and user-friendly staking experience within the COCA Wallet. Key benefits include:

Seamless Staking Experience - Delegate ETH in just a few taps, no technical setup required.

- Delegate ETH in just a few taps, no technical setup required. Low Entry Barrier - Start staking with just 0.1 ETH, removing the need for a full validator.

- Start staking with just 0.1 ETH, removing the need for a full validator. Security & Trust - Everstake brings a slashing-free history and multiple security audits.

- Everstake brings a slashing-free history and multiple security audits. Staking Rewards - Users can enjoy staking benefits while helping to secure the Ethereum network.

The ETH staking launch is just the beginning. COCA is set to introduce staking for its native COCA Token ($COCA) and other cryptocurrencies, giving users even more opportunities to participate in staking and diversify their crypto portfolios effortlessly.

Get Started with ETH Staking Today

The partnership with Everstake is a major step in COCA's mission to empower users with more staking opportunities. Whether a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, COCA Wallet makes it easier than ever to delegate assets and participate in staking securely.

For more details and to start staking ETH today, visit the COCA Staking Guide.

About COCA

COCA is a next-generation non-custodial crypto super app designed for secure asset management, seamless crypto card spend, and earning opportunities through staking and rewards. Supporting over 350 tokens across 14 blockchains, it offers MPC-powered security without seed phrases, global non-custodial VISA cards for spending at 80+ million merchants in 55+ countries, and expanding COCA Token utility, including future staking and liquidity provision.

For more information, visit: www.coca.xyz

About Everstake

Everstake, founded in 2018 by blockchain engineers, is a leading global non-custodial staking provider for both institutional and retail clients, on a mission to make staking accessible to everyone. Operating across 80+ networks with 735,000+ delegators, it delivers institutional-grade infrastructure with 99.9% uptime. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Everstake strengthens the staking ecosystem and provides whitelabel staking solutions, enabling businesses to easily integrate staking into their platforms.

Everstake is a software platform that provides infrastructure tools and resources for users but does not offer investment advice or investment opportunities, manage funds, facilitate collective investment schemes, provide financial services or take custody of, or otherwise hold or manage, customer assets. Everstake does not conduct any independent diligence on or substantive review of any blockchain asset, digital currency, cryptocurrency or associated funds. Everstake's provision of technology services allowing a user to stake digital assets is not an endorsement or a recommendation of any digital assets by it. Users are fully and solely responsible for evaluating whether to stake digital assets.

For more information, visit: www.everstake.one

Media Kit: https://www.coca.xyz/press

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658944/COCA_Everstake.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338075/5254635/COCA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coca-partners-with-everstake-to-launch-ethereum-staking-offering-up-to-10-apr-302421905.html