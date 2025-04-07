Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced it has manufactured over 100,000 EV chargers at its Arlington, Texas facility. The milestone comes just over two years after the plant began operations in late 2022.

The 130,000-square-foot facility, which produces Wallbox's award-winning Pulsar family for the North American market, ensures the company can swiftly meet U.S. partner needs by reducing delivery times, strengthening its local supply chain, and responding quickly to evolving demands. By investing in domestic production, Wallbox reaffirms its dedication to American businesses, supports local job growth, and provides the agility required to serve the rapidly expanding EV charging market nationwide.

"This achievement reflects the incredible work of our Arlington team and underscores our commitment to the U.S. market," said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. "Having a local manufacturing facility allows us to respond faster to customer needs and accelerate the transition to electric mobility across the country."

Moreover, by forging strong partnerships within the Arlington community, the facility is actively fostering a pipeline of skilled talent in advanced manufacturing and clean technology. This approach not only supports local workforce development but also accelerates progress toward a more sustainable future.

"We're proud to be building more than chargers in Arlington, we're helping build careers and long-term economic opportunity," said Douglas Alfaro, Chief Business Development Officer. "North Texas has proven to be an exceptional home for our U.S. operations."

The Arlington facility is built for long-term growth, with additional capacity and infrastructure in place to support increased production as demand for EV charging continues to rise. Wallbox's continued investment in the U.S. reflects its long-term strategy to play a central role in electrifying transportation across the country.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Wallbox's future operating results and financial position, long term profitability and costs optimization, business strategy and plans and market opportunity. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," ""target," will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox's ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox's forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to losses or disruptions in Wallbox's supply or manufacturing partners; impacts resulting from geopolitical conflicts; risks related to macro-economic conditions and inflation; Wallbox's reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox's technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; occurrence of any public health crisis or similar global events as well as the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250407016405/en/

Contacts:

Wallbox PR Contact:

Albert Cabanes

press@wallbox.com