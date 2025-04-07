CACI acquires IdentityE2E to enhance its DevOps, Biometrics and Software Testing capabilities

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI Limited, a leading data and technology solutions company, has acquired Identity E2E Limited ("IdentityE2E").

IdentityE2E provides specialist services in biometrics, DevOps, cloud engineering and QAT to a strong roster of central government clients. Tracy Weir, CEO of CACI in the UK comments:

"We're delighted to welcome IdentityE2E and their exceptionally talented leaders and team members to our business. Their important position in the government space is a testament to both the capability and calibre of their people. We have common core values and a shared culture - a collaborative way of working, a focus on solving real-world problems and a passion for deploying the best and most secure technology solutions for our clients. Richard and his team are a perfect fit and an important addition to our national security and critical national infrastructure business."

Richard Garner, co-founder and CEO of IdentityE2E, adds:

"Joining forces with CACI gives us more power, resources and support to provide scalable, adaptive solutions to organisations of national importance. We're excited about the potential for growth, innovation and to deepen our reputation, under the CACI banner, of delivering industry-leading cloud engineering, QAT services and biometrics skills and services that work for the safety, security and prosperity of the UK."

About CACI Limited

CACI Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of CACI International Inc. Headquartered in London with offices around the UK, Europe, and India, we support government and commercial customers in transforming their businesses by bringing together the power of people, data, and technology. With over 1,500 employees, we are passionate, progressive, and welcome a challenge. Our purpose is to use our specialist skills, technology and data-driven insight to provide expert solutions that truly deliver for our customers.

www.caci.co.uk

About IdentityE2E

IdentityE2E is a specialist UK technology consultancy and engineering company, founded in 2013, with a proven track record of delivery in high-profile Critical National Infrastructure projects and significant contracts with Central Government. IdentityE2E employs an expert team of specialists to serve high-profile clients in both public and private sectors with cutting-edge digital services in cloud platform engineering and security compliance, biometrics, technical architecture, mobile comms coverage, quality assurance and test.

www.identitye2e.com

