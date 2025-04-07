Global transfer app Sling Money introduces EURC for European users and parent company Avian Labs Netherlands B.V. becomes the 5th Dutch firm to receive a MiCA license.

Avian Labs Netherlands B.V.-the European entity of Avian Labs, the parent company of Sling Money-has been granted a Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) license by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). After obtaining a CASP registration in March 2024, Avian Labs further demonstrated its commitment to regulatory compliance by securing a MiCA license ahead of the grandfathering deadline. This milestone strengthens the company's dedication to adhering to industry standards and opens the door for expanded financial services throughout the European Economic Area (EEA).

As part of its MiCA license, Avian Labs is introducing EURC (Circle's euro-backed stablecoin) as the underlying stablecoin for all European customers using Sling Money. This transition ensures that European users have a digital asset tied to their local currency, smoothly integrating global transfers with regional financial systems.

"Securing the MiCA license is a testament to our dedication to compliance, security, and financial accessibility," said Mike Hudack, co-founder and CEO at Avian Labs. "This approval allows us to further our mission of making global money movement simple, fast, and cost-effective-while ensuring we meet the highest regulatory standards. And by transitioning our European users to EURC, we're giving them a more seamless experience, with balances that stay natively in euros, making transfers even more intuitive and aligned with how they already manage their money."

Alongside its MiCA approval, Avian Labs Netherlands B.V. has appointed Mashal Sultan to its Board of Directors. Sultan, who has been with Sling Money for over a year as Head of Financial Crime Compliance, brings extensive experience in financial crime prevention, compliance, and regulatory frameworks. She has held key compliance roles at ING, Adyen, and 3S Money, where she served as Global Head of Financial Crime Operations. Her expertise will be instrumental in ensuring Avian Labs Netherlands B.V. remains at the forefront of regulatory excellence as it scales across Europe.

MiCAR establishes a unified regulatory framework for crypto asset services across the EU, enabling Avian Labs Netherlands B.V. to provide secure and compliant digital financial solutions to users and partners in all 27 member states. With this license and the new adoption of EURC, Avian Labs strengthens its position as a leader in transparent and accessible financial services, empowering individuals to move money seamlessly across borders.

About Sling Money:

Sling Money is building a world where sending and receiving money is effortless. The app leverages stablecoin and real-time payment technology to allow people to move money anywhere, in any currency, nearly instantly and for a negligible fee. Sling Money makes global transfers easy by enabling users to pay people, not anonymous account numbers. It's available in 145+ countries on the Android and iOS app stores. An Avian Labs product, Sling Money was founded by Mike Hudack and Simon Amor, who have decades of product engineering and design experience. Learn more at www.sling.money.

