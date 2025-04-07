OneEthos Appoints David Radzihovsky to Drive Commercial Solar Loan Growth Nationwide

Industry Expert Joins in Response to OneEthos' Expanding Solar Footprint

OneEthos (www.oneethos.com), a leading provider of solar financing technology solutions, today announced the addition of David Radzihovsky as their first Head of Growth, Commercial. In this new role, Radzihovsky will be responsible for driving growth and spearheading business development initiatives for OneEthos' commercial solar lending division. He will also be focused on developing a robust go-to-market strategy to align with the company's objectives.

Radzihovsky brings over a decade of experience in U.S. residential and commercial solar finance, having contributed to approximately $15 billion in deployed funding throughout his career to date. He has worked with over 1,000 solar contractors, sales organizations, and strategic partners across the residential and small commercial sectors.

"Joining OneEthos is an incredible opportunity to leverage both my experience in the solar industry and OneEthos' unrivaled competitive advantages to contribute to expanding a much-underserved financing segment - solar loans for small businesses," said David Radzihovsky, Head of Growth, Commercial at OneEthos. "I look forward to working with the team to expand our national footprint and strengthen relationships with our partners."

With OneEthos' no dealer fee, innovative 25-year commercial loan at 8.99% interest, and automated credit decisioning for projects under $500K, the company is well-positioned to expand its commercial solar presence. Additionally, the program's availability in all 50 states further emphasizes OneEthos' commitment to growth. Radzihovsky's appointment highlights the company's dedication to expanding its commercial solar initiatives nationwide. His extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving OneEthos' commercial solar initiatives, demonstrating to solar installers the company's serious commitment to commercial solar. Radzihovsky's reputation and industry connections will also help elevate OneEthos' profile among new audiences.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the OneEthos family," said Marcio deOliveira, CEO of OneEthos. "His extensive experience and proven track record in the solar industry will be instrumental in driving our commercial solar initiatives and growing our national brand awareness."

Contractors interested in learning more and partnering with OneEthos to expand their commercial business can get in touch with Radzihovsky

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp, mission-driven fintech company. The company operates at the intersection of financial technology (fintech) and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable and inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. OneEthos is one of the only fintech companies specializing in climate finance in the United States and is regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. The company's mission is to enable Community Banks, Credit Unions, CDFIs, and Green Banks to grow their loan portfolios profitably and responsibly, providing access to banking products and services that have a positive impact on people, communities, and the environment.

