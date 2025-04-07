Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals' Long-standing, Integrated Domestic Manganese Strategy Validated by U.S. Policy Shift Aimed at Restoring American Industrial Independence

Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("Electric Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) As the Company advances its strategy to develop and process manganese domestically, recent policy shifts continue to highlight the importance of securing reliable sources of this critical material for U.S. markets.

Among the most consequential of these developments, President Donald J. Trump's newly imposed tariffs-declared as part of the administration's "Liberation Day" effort to restore American industrial independence-have further cast a spotlight on the strategic importance of domestic mineral production. For Electric Metals, these developments validate our long-standing strategy already focused on developing a 100% domestic supply of high-value, high-purity manganese chemical and metal products for the U.S. electric vehicle, defense, technology, and industrial sectors.

"This is exactly the kind of structural shift we've been anticipating," said Brian Savage, CEO of Electric Metals (USA). "Our strategy has always been about building a secure, U.S.-based supply of high-purity manganese chemical and metal products. These new tariffs don't change our direction-they strengthen the case for what we're already doing."

Electric Metals is advancing the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota-the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America-as the foundation of a vertically integrated domestic supply chain. The company plans to construct a high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) plant to serve the electric vehicle battery market and is also evaluating future U.S. production of high-purity manganese metal (EMM) to support defense, specialty alloy, and industrial demand.

With China currently controlling more than 96% of global HPMSM and EMM production, the new tariffs significantly increase the strategic and commercial value of American-made alternatives. The policy shift enhances the competitive landscape for domestic producers, reduces cost disparities with foreign supply, and is expected to accelerate demand from manufacturers looking to align with U.S.-based critical mineral sources.

Trump-era tariffs are accelerating a long-term geopolitical realignment-and Electric Metals is positioned at the center of a future-proof, U.S.-controlled supply chain.

"We're not pivoting-we're positioned," added Mr. Savage. "Tariffs may come and go, but the long-term trend is clear: the United States needs its own secure, transparent, and resilient supply chain for critical minerals. Manganese is essential, and we're building the platform to deliver it."

Electric Metals' strategy aligns directly with U.S. industrial, energy, and defense policy priorities-especially as automakers, battery manufacturers, and national security stakeholders seek reliable, non-Chinese sources of critical materials.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV: EML) (OTCQB: EMUSF) is a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic US producer of high-value, high-purity manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.

