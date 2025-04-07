Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Theralase® Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF) ("Theralase®" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecules and their formulations, intended for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that a patient enrolled in the Phase Ib Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") clinical study (A Phase 1b Clinical Study of Intravesical Photodynamic Therapy in Patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive Non-muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer - ScienceDirect) has demonstrated a sustained Complete Response ("CR") (negative cystoscopy and negative urine cytology) lasting over 7 years. The patient was diagnosed with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin ("BCG")-Unresponsive NMIBC Carcinoma In-Situ ("CIS") and was treated once with the therapeutic dose of Theralase®'s lead small molecule RuvidarTM, which was subsequently activated with the TLC-3200 medical laser system.

CIS of the bladder is an aggressive type of NMIBC characterized as a flat, high-grade tumour confined to the urothelial layer. NMIBC comprises approximately 75% to 80% of all bladder cancers, with CIS found in about 10% of cases.1

Management of CIS of the bladder remains a complex and challenging endeavor due to its high rate of recurrence and progression. Although it is typically grouped with other NMIBCs, its higher grade and aggressiveness make it a unique clinical entity. Intravesical BCG is the standard first-line treatment given its superiority to other agents; however, high rates of BCG failure highlight the need for additional therapies.2

CIS in the bladder is associated with a less favourable prognosis. It is more likely to recur after treatment. There is also a greater risk of CIS developing into Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("MIBC").3

Arkady Mandel, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase® stated, "As a physician and a scientific researcher, I am delighted that this patient was able to achieve and maintain a complete response for 7 years after only 1 treatment. BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS is a difficult to treat disease, with a very high probability of recurrence and progression. Theralase®'s light-activated Ruvidar® small molecule, based on my team's preclinical research, is able to destroy cancer through the production of reactive oxygen species and subsequently prevent its recurrence through the activation of the immune system."

Roger DuMoulin-White, B.Sc., P.Eng., Pro.Dir., President and Chief Executive Officer, Theralase® stated, "RuvidarTM has certainly proven to be a versatile small molecule, with its ability to destroy cancer, bacteria and viruses, when activated by light, radiation, sound or even other drugs. I am excited that it has now been proven to be safe and effective in BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS for over 7 years, a very difficult to treat condition. As Theralase® wraps up the Phase II NMIBC clinical study in 2025 with a Health Canada and FDA regulatory submission in 2026, I look forward to working with our world-class scientists, researchers and medical doctors in the commencement of numerous new clinical studies, focused on hard to treat viral infections, such as herpes simplex virus lesions (cold sores), through to some of the deadliest and most difficult to treat cancers in the world, such as: glioblastoma multiforme, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and MIBC."

1 Llano A, Chan A, Kuk C, Kassouf W, Zlotta AR. Carcinoma In Situ (CIS): Is There a Difference in Efficacy between Various BCG Strains? A Comprehensive Review of the Literature. Cancers (Basel). 2024 Jan 5;16(2):245. doi: 10.3390/cancers16020245. PMID: 38254736; PMCID: PMC10813486.

2 Tang DH, Chang SS. Management of carcinoma in situ of the bladder: best practice and recent developments. Ther Adv Urol. 2015 Dec;7(6):351-64. doi: 10.1177/1756287215599694. PMID: 26622320; PMCID: PMC4647140.

3 Prognosis and survival for bladder cancer | Canadian Cancer Society.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and/or drug-activated small molecule compounds, their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

