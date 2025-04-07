Starwood Hotels: Treehouse Hotel Manchester is Now Open

A playful escape lands in one of the UK's most exciting cities.

MANCHESTER, England, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to climb up and explore. Treehouse Hotels-the nostalgia-fueled, free-spirited hospitality brand created by Barry Sternlicht, Founder and Chairman of Starwood Hotels-is proud to announce that Treehouse Hotel Manchester opened its fun-loving doors on March 19, 2025. The second UK outpost of the Treehouse Hotels brand is a fresh addition to Manchester's hospitality scene, designed to spark curiosity and joy at every turn and bring people together in unexpected ways. And the adventure doesn't stop there. Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley-the brand's first U.S. location-recently opened, bringing the total number of Treehouse properties from one to three.

Located in the heart of the city on the corner of Blackfriars Street and Deansgate, Treehouse Hotel Manchester combines the warmth and joy of a treehouse with the energy of a city that thrives on creativity, music, and sport. Following in the footsteps of Treehouse Hotel London, which debuted in the UK to much acclaim in 2019, Treehouse Hotel Manchester builds on the brand's signature sense of nostalgia, individuality, and adventure. It's a home away from home for explorers, dreamers, and creatives-an escape from reality to a place you've maybe never been but have always belonged.

"Treehouse Hotels capture the playfulness of childhood-building forts with your friends, acting out your dreams, and experiencing the world with boundless imagination. It's about the simplicity of your youth: a place to hang out with friends and escape the world. That's our brand DNA," says Barry Sternlicht, Founder and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. "With Treehouse Hotel Manchester, we bring those vibes to life. It's designed to be full of 'carefreedom,' where carefree meets freedom and good times happen."

"Manchester is the perfect place for a Treehouse," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "This is a city that has always marched to its own beat-from its game-changing music scene to its legendary football culture and independent spirit. Treehouse Hotel Manchester reflects that same attitude. Whether you're here for a gig, a match, or just to explore, you'll find a space that feels welcoming and surprising at the same time."

Design Rooted in Playfulness

Treehouse Hotel Manchester invites guests to experience the city from a whole new perspective-literally. With wall-to-wall windows in every room and lush greenery throughout, the hotel feels like stepping into a secret hideaway in the treetops. Inside, the design embraces the brand's signature ethos: perfectly imperfect, mixing raw textures, handcrafted details, quirky design elements, and reclaimed materials to create comfy, unpretentious spaces. There's always a branch to swing on and have a good time.

Set against the concrete buildings of Blackfriars, Treehouse's HYVERT living green wall façade creates an oasis of greenery and gives a glimpse of what lies beyond. Guests enter into a lobby that is designed to look like a magical forest straight out of a storybook, with a dramatic indoor-outdoor feature tree that winds its way through the building and a lush canopy overhead. From the mismatched furniture to the patchwork rugs, it's designed to be a place where imaginations can run wild. Each corner holds a surprise, whether it's a hidden alcove for reading or a whimsical mural that ignites the imagination. The hotel's rooftop spaces add to the appeal with a "buzzy" onsite apiary and views for miles.

The hotel will open with 200 treehouse-inspired guest rooms with more rooms including nine suites and the Treetop Suite queued up for later this year. Each space is layered with personality, from bespoke headboards with illustrated designs to patchwork quilts to exposed waffle concrete ceilings. Bathrooms are designed to feel like outdoor retreats, featuring lush green tiles, organically shaped mirrors, and concrete basins. Sweeping views of Manchester offer a serene contrast to the pulse of the city below.

A Destination for Food Lovers

Treehouse Hotel Manchester is set to shake up the local dining scene with a trio of destination restaurants and bars. On the ground floor, the hotel will feature Pip by Mary-Ellen McTague, a new restaurant from a pioneering chef known for her seasonal, low-waste approach to cooking. McTague transforms locally sourced ingredients into inventive takes on the classics-think, home-smoked mackerel with pickled beets, Lancashire hotpot with oyster ketchup, and rhubarb fool with olive oil biscuits. The space itself feels as inviting as the menu, with warm woods, ambient lighting, and communal tables that encourage conversation.

It's all about high-energy nights and sky-high views at The Nest in Treehouse, which debuts later this year. This witty but grown-up space will serve up creative cocktails and an ever-changing rotation of DJs and live music curated by Manchester nightlife icons Luke Cowdrey and Justin Crawford. Hidden just above on the 15th floor is The Hideout, an intimate rooftop lounge and terrace designed for private gatherings of up to 50 people.

Later in 2025, Sister Moon-a Southeast Asian-inspired dining destination from chef Sam Grainger-will open on the 14th floor. Grainger, the chef-owner behind the critically acclaimed Belzan in Liverpool, is known for combining influences from British, Japanese, and European cuisines. Sister Moon will bring together elevated Southeast Asian dishes, innovative cocktails, and an electric atmosphere.

For guests looking to gather and celebrate, Treehouse Hotel Manchester transforms every occasion into the extraordinary. The hotel features a range of versatile event spaces that accommodate up to 400 people-perfect for corporate gatherings, cocktail parties, or one-of-a-kind celebrations.

A Hub for Culture, Community, and Connection

Treehouse Hotel Manchester isn't just a place to stay-it's a place to play, create, and connect. Curated music and entertainment-including live performances, DJ sets, and film screenings-tap into the city's creative heartbeat. The Flix screening room, a 43-seat private cinema, is a dedicated space for film nights, exclusive showings, and intimate storytelling experiences. An artist-in-residence series brings guests up close with Manchester's creative talent, offering an ever-changing showcase of street art, illustration, and interactive installations.

Spontaneous fun is always on the agenda, with surprise activations, nostalgic board games, and hands-on workshops happening throughout the hotel. Misfits Market-a pop-up retail space in the lobby-showcases independent makers and artists, offering everything from local crafts to one-of-a-kind finds.

Here, wellness isn't about perfection-it's about feeling good, moving freely, and building community. The Playground gym, designed by Devon Levesque using Technogym state-of-the-art equipment, is a social space with classes that are different from anything else in the city, from playful movement sessions to high-energy group workouts. Guests looking to chill out can join sunset yoga and guided meditation sessions. Treehouse also offers a unique gym membership program for locals who want to get in on all the action.

And yes-Treehouse is proudly dog-friendly, because what's an adventure without your best friend?

Making a Positive Impact

At Treehouse Hotel Manchester, doing good is just part of what we do. The hotel proudly supports local charities like Mustard Tree, which combats homelessness, and EatWell MCR, founded by Chef Mary-Ellen McTague to provide meals to those in need. The hotel also partners with local groups to do regular park cleanups.

Throughout the property, eco-conscious materials keep things stylish while minimizing environmental impact, from slab wood (the waste product of the timber board manufacturing industry) in the elevator lobby and around columns to timber wall paneling on the ground floor. Single-use plastics are a no-go, and in the kitchen, there's a minimal-waste model. The rooftop apiary produces honey straight from the skyline, helping local pollinators do their thing. The hotel is also on track to achieve BREEAM Very Good and Green Key sustainable operations certifications, ensuring a stay that's as thoughtful and planet-friendly as it is fun.

Welcome to the Treehouse Family

Treehouse Hotel Manchester is now open, inviting adventure-seekers to experience a refreshingly different side of the city. Come hang out with us. Rooms start at £199 per night. For more information or to book a stay, visit treehousehotels.com/manchester.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE HOTELS

Treehouse Hotels is a free-spirited hospitality brand that celebrates the simple joys of life with a distinctly modern sensibility. The brand is the latest creation from Barry Sternlicht, the visionary behind Baccarat Hotels & Residences and 1 Hotels & Homes and Chairman of Starwood Hotels and Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm. Treehouse Hotels are places where adventure meets comfort, imagination meets design, and guests are encouraged to play, explore, and connect. Every detail, from the handcrafted interiors to the lively gathering spaces, is designed to spark curiosity and a sense of wonder. Treehouse Hotels debuted in 2019 with the opening of Treehouse Hotel London, a whimsical retreat in the heart of Marylebone. Expanding the brand's playful spirit, Treehouse Hotel in Manchester (the second UK location) and Treehouse Silicon Valley (California) opened in 2025. With additional locations in the works-including Brickell (Miami); Riyadh (Saudi Arabia); and Adelaide (Australia)-Treehouse is growing into a global community where guests can relive their favorite childhood memories while making new ones. For more information, visit treehousehotels.com.

ABOUT STARWOOD HOTELS

Starwood Hotels, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach (Miami) and Manhattan and includes Brooklyn Bridge (New York City), West Hollywood (Los Angeles), Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the recently opened Hanalei Bay (Kauai) flagship property, and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London), with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin (Texas), Copenhagen, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Melbourne (Australia), Seattle, and San Miguel de Allende (Mexico); Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York City, with projects under development in Rome, Florence, Dubai, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Brickell (Miami), and the Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and now includes Manchester (UK) and Silicon Valley (California), with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Adelaide (Australia), and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational, and technological expertise, Starwood Hotels is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. Additional information can be found at starwoodhotels.com.

