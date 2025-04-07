Ayre Ventures Increases Stake in Libraro, Bringing Total Investment to £1M to Accelerate Platform Growth and Industry Partnerships

LONDON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Libraro, the innovative platform bringing together writers, readers, and publishers today announced it has secured a follow-on investment from Ayre Ventures, bringing the total investment from Ayre to £1 million since its initial seed funding in October 2024.

The investment comes at a pivotal moment for Libraro, which has recently soft-launched its revolutionary platform that democratises the publishing industry by creating direct connections between aspiring authors, engaged readers, and forward-thinking publishers. Libraro has already signed Letters of Intent with several of the world's largest publishing houses, underscoring growing industry confidence in its data-driven approach to discovering new literary talent. The team is also in ongoing discussions with leading literary agents.

Arsim Shillova, Co-Founder and CEO of Libraro, said, "This follow-on investment from Ayre Ventures is a strong vote of confidence in the foundation we've built since their initial seed commitment in October 2024. We've had an incredibly enthusiastic response from the writers we've engaged so far, and with the platform now live, we're excited to be opening the doors to new talent. This funding enables us to scale our technology, grow our community, and deepen partnerships that will redefine how great stories are discovered and shared. The new funding will accelerate Libraro's mission to empower authors and readers while providing publishers with powerful data-driven insights to discover tomorrow's bestsellers."

Ayre Ventures Founder Calvin Ayre celebrated the follow-on investment, saying, "Now more than ever, support for those who produce, distribute and consume the written word is crucial. Ayre Ventures is proud to support Libraro's blockchain-based efforts to protect the rights of authors and publishers, and to help authors connect with their audiences."

Strategic Leadership Expansion

To support its rapid growth, Libraro has strengthened its leadership team with four strategic hires who bring decades of combined experience from across the publishing ecosystem:

Head of Author Engagement: Former Head of Audience Development at HarperCollins, and a leading figure behind author and BookTok communities, supporting thousands of writers in navigating the publishing landscape.

Former Head of Audience Development at HarperCollins, and a leading figure behind author and BookTok communities, supporting thousands of writers in navigating the publishing landscape. Head of Reader Engagement: Brings valuable reader-focused content strategy experience with HarperCollins and Pan Macmillan and commands a digital audience of over 30,000 readers.

Brings valuable reader-focused content strategy experience with HarperCollins and Pan Macmillan and commands a digital audience of over 30,000 readers. Head of Partnerships: Editor and co-founder of a leading publishing publication with a reach exceeding 300,000 writers globally, now spearheading Libraro's industry alliance strategy.

Editor and co-founder of a leading publishing publication with a reach exceeding 300,000 writers globally, now spearheading Libraro's industry alliance strategy. Incoming CTO: Brings deep expertise in AI and platform development, having led high-impact projects at globally recognised organisations including IBM, Unilever, and Cargill

These appointments mark a significant step in building Libraro's influence across the literary ecosystem as it works to reshape how stories are discovered, shared, and published.

Revolutionary Technology

Libraro's platform leverages blockchain technology to protect authorship, prevent copyright infringement, and enhance transparency in ownership and distribution rights. The platform's Web3 loyalty program creates deeper engagement, building trust among readers, authors, and publishers alike.

The company's innovative approach has already attracted significant attention within the publishing industry, with major partnerships in development with the UK's largest writing agency, New Writing North.

About Libraro

At Libraro, every good story deserves a platform. We're a community-driven platform where writers, readers, and publishers come together to discover, share, and celebrate great stories. Our mission is to give every voice the opportunity to be heard and ensure that meaningful stories reach the readers who'll appreciate them.

www.libraro.com

About Ayre Ventures

Ayre Ventures, founded by renowned venture capitalist and philanthropist Calvin Ayre, provides funding to scalable, high-growth businesses that use frontier technologies like AI, IPv6 and Enterprise Blockchain-including BSV, the world's only unboundedly scaling public proof-of-work enterprise blockchain. The Group targets investment in innovative ideas and ambitious projects that are "positively disruptive," supporting their expansion with the Group's extensive network and industry partners.

https://ayre.group/investments/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ayre-ventures-increases-stake-in-libraro-bringing-total-investment-to-1m-to-accelerate-platform-growth-and-industry-partnerships-302421928.html