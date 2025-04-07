PulaTwins.co: Phenom Football Twins and UCLA Commits Jaron & Kennan Pula Return to Island Roots at Polynesian Bowl

In the world of high school football, few names have generated as much buzz as Jaron and Kennan Pula. These nationally ranked four-star wide receivers, identical twins and athletic marvels from the class of 2026, have taken the recruiting world by storm. With over 25 Division 1 scholarship offers each as juniors, their trajectory toward collegiate stardom - and potentially the NFL - is undeniable.

But for the Pula twins, football is more than a sport; it's a family legacy. Though their gridiron dominance has played out on the U.S. mainland, their story begins in the islands of Hawaii, where athletic excellence runs deep in their blood.

The Family

Their maternal grandmother Audrey Hiram was a 1968 graduate of Kamehameha Schools and a standout volleyball player who led her class to win the school's legendary Song Contest - a nod to the cultural pride that runs alongside competition in the islands. Their maternal grandfather Joseph Keliiholokai graduated from Kahuku in 1968 and was a revered all-star running back, known for his speed, crafty footwork and relentless work ethic. That same explosive athleticism and humble determination now flows through Jaron and Kennan.

This year, the twins were honored with invitations to play in the prestigious Polynesian Bowl, where the world's top high school players gather in Hawaii to play in a nationally televised All-Star showcase held at the historic Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus in Honolulu. The game pits the Mauka Team, representing the mountains, against the Makai Team, representing the sea - a symbolic clash as much as an athletic one. The Mauka Team, which has home-field advantage high in the misty mountaintops of Kapalama Heights, is often defined by its grit and grounded power. Meanwhile, the Makai Team, seemingly buoyed by the energy of the sea, brings speed, flow, and unpredictability - attributes that mirror the electric playstyle of the Pula brothers.

Homecoming

Although Jaron and Kennan moved from Hawaii at a young age, their return for the Polynesian Bowl is more than just another stop on their football journey - it's a homecoming. With a large extended family and deep community ties still rooted in the islands, their appearance is expected to draw a significant turnout of support from family, friends, and old neighbors alike. For the twins, stepping onto the field at Kamehameha won't just be about representing their skills - it'll be about honoring the ancestors who paved the way and reconnecting with a cultural legacy that runs as strong as their 40-yard dash.

As they take to the field on Hawaiian soil, Jan. 16, 2026, Jaron and Kennan Pula represent more than just future stars of college football. They are a living bridge between generations, between cultures, and between dreams forged on the U.S. mainland and roots buried deep in island soil. The Polynesian Bowl will be a homecoming, a celebration, and possibly, the beginning of their most important chapter yet.

The island is watching! The family is ready! And the twins? They're just getting started!

Contact Information

Kierstin Pula

PulaTwins.co Contact

contact@pulatwins.co

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKenK5SEr5o

SOURCE: PulaTwins.co

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire