The Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) has launched PV Doctor, a startup that provides real-time monitoring and diagnostics to help solar installation owners maintain long-term asset value. SERIS has launched a solar asset management company called PV Doctor. Billed as a commercial spinoff based on 15 years of research, the startup has been designed to ensure that solar installations of all sizes operate at optimum yield. The new company uses AI-powered analytics and real-time monitoring to prevent energy losses and protect long-term asset value. Its core services include a Smart ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...