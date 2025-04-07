Anzeige
Montag, 07.04.2025
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
07.04.2025 13:50 Uhr
GamerBoom Launches V1.3 Desktop Client to Advance AI-Powered Gameplay Tracking and Incentives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2025 / GamerBoom, the first AI-powered incentive and data-mining protocol built on top of mainstream Web2 games, today announced the official launch of its V1.3 desktop client. The update introduces major improvements to performance, user experience, and game support, while expanding the utility of its Perceptron NFTs.

Backed by $11 million in funding and supported by leading ecosystems including BNB Chain (MVB 8), NVIDIA, and Solana, the V1.3 client marks an important milestone in GamerBoom's mission to convert everyday gameplay into meaningful on-chain activity.

While millions of gamers generate behavioral and performance data daily, that information rarely leaves the game environment - much less benefits the player. GamerBoom is building infrastructure that captures and verifies this data through AI tagging and incentivizes users through on-chain rewards.

The V1.3 release moves the industry closer to a future where gameplay is not only entertainment, but a data-rich activity layer for Web3 participation, AI training, and decentralized identity.

Key Features in GamerBoom V1.3

  • NFT-Based GPT Boosting: Perceptron NFT holders now receive gameplay-based GPT multipliers.

  • Expanded Mining Modes: Supports both time-based and event-based games for more flexible participation.

  • Game-Specific Tracking: Players can now view GPT scores by individual titles.

  • Upgraded User Interface: Streamlined login, navigation, and leaderboard experience.

  • Auto Updates: All future client updates will install automatically.

  • Expanded Game Support: Seven new titles added, including:

    • Valorant

    • Marvel Rivals

    • DOTA 2

    • Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

    • APEX Legends

    • Fortnite

    • World of Warcraft

Perceptron NFTs: More Than Collectibles

With the V1.3 update, Perceptron NFTs now provide holders with seasonal GPT point boosts, further enhancing their role in GamerBoom's incentive structure. These NFTs serve as access points to:

  • AI data tagging and validation rewards

  • Accelerated GPT mining

  • Governance participation

  • Eligibility for future token airdrops

The enhanced utility has driven increased demand, with the NFT floor price reaching an all-time high post-launch.

Ecosystem Momentum

GamerBoom continues to grow its community and on-chain activity at a rapid pace:

  • 4.6M+ unique active wallets

  • 1.1M+ on-chain check-in wallets

  • 31K+ daily on-chain check-ins

  • 77K+ daily website logins

  • 102K+ daily desktop client logins

  • 2.1M+ gameplay video highlights generated

  • 430K+ community members across X, Telegram, and Discord

Download the V1.3 Client: https://app.gamerboom.org

Coming Soon: GamerBoom V2.0 and The Great Voyage

GamerBoom is already preparing for its next major release. V2.0 will include:

  • A redesigned client with an all-in-one gaming dashboard and real-time metrics

  • New earning models tied to themed quests and expanded event-based gameplay

  • A full overhaul of the GPT system through The Great Voyage, with seasonal contests and deeper reward mechanics

About GamerBoom

GamerBoom is the world's first incentive layer and data-mining protocol powered by an AI data tagging system on top of mainstream games.

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Gamerboom_
Telegram: https://t.me/GamerBoom_Official
Discord: https://discord.gg/gamerboom
Media Contact: Cici C, business@gamerboom.org

SOURCE: GamerBoom



