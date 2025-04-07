General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems: General Atomics Partners With Rafael to Build Precision-Guided Missile for U.S. Defense Customers

Bullseye Introduced as a Highly Effective Deep-strike Missile

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Israel to be their partner and the U.S. prime contractor to manufacture a long-range, precision-guided strike missile. GA-EMS' Bullseye missile will meet U.S. military specifications and will provide multi-platform launch capabilities from air, ground and sea for strike mass at an affordable price point. Representatives from GA-EMS and Rafael made the announcement at the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space Conference in National Harbor, MD.

General Atomics Bullseye Long Range Strike Missile



"We are excited to work with Rafael to introduce Bullseye, a highly effective deep-strike missile. Bullseye will be built in the U.S. for delivery to U.S. military customers to support a variety of critical Department of Defense and coalition partners' precision-fires missions," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "By leveraging Rafael's extensive investment in the design, maturation and testing of a unique, modular missile, we can reduce risk and development costs and provide production-scale delivery of a highly capable, high-performance precision-guided missile at significant per-unit cost-savings."

"As a company that has spent decades pushing the boundaries of precision-strike technology, we are proud to partner with GA-EMS on the Bullseye program," said Yuval Miller, executive vice president and head of Rafael's Air & C4ISR Systems Division. "By combining Rafael's Combat-proven innovative 5th Generation missile technologies with GA-EMS's advanced manufacturing, assembly, integration and test expertise, Bullseye will deliver unprecedented accuracy, flexibility and affordability, giving warfighters a state-of-the-art missile system that hits its mark and adapts to evolving mission needs."

The GA-EMS Bullseye missile will showcase the weapon system's effectiveness in identifying and engaging a range of targets for long-range precision strikes. Bullseye's modular, scalable design will allow for incremental development, interoperability and system component upgrades to meet multiple Department of Defense (DoD) service requirements. The missile's design is currently at Technology Readiness Level 8 (TRL 8). Rafael has successfully performed aerodynamics, engine, seeker, launch integration and testing. Additional testing is being scheduled for flight qualification and to prove operational readiness with missiles on order and scheduled for delivery starting late 2025 and onwards.

The missile will be compliant with applicable U.S. military standards and will be built and integrated at GA-EMS' manufacturing center-of-excellence in Tupelo, MS. which is recognized for its extensive expertise in engineering, design, integration, test and manufacturing of highly complex, specialized systems, subsystems and components supporting U.S. national security interests.

